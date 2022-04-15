Sotterley to Host Plant Sale

Historic Sotterley Garden Guild will hold its annual plant sale April 23 and 24.

The hours will be 9 am to 2 pm April 23 and noon to 3 pm April 24.

Spring is just around the corner and that means it’s time for the much-anticipated event. The sale will take place at Sotterley for two days only – it is your chance to buy plants lovingly nurtured by the Sotterley gardeners.

Have questions about your plants? Members of the Garden Guild will be on hand with the answers and to share advice.

The funds raised by this all-volunteer group of gardening enthusiasts are used to maintain the Colonial Revival Garden adjacent to the Sotterley Manor House.

A community free plant exchange will run on Saturday only from 9 am to noon, or until the plants run out. Do you have too many plants, or some divisions or bulbs you want to share? You can exchange your plants for other annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, etc.

For more information, go to Sotterley’s website.