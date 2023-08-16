Sotterley to Celebrate Day of Unity

Historic Sotterley’s second annual Day of Unity and Healing will be held from 10am to 12:30pm August 19. This year’s theme is “Beyond Color: The Power of Connection.”

This is a descendant-planned event that remembers and celebrates Sotterley’s complete American heritage and all descendants through leadership, education, history, and the arts.

“Beyond Color: The Power of Connection” will feature a keynote from the Rev. Lawrence Ellis Walker Sr., followed by speakers, music, a performance by Washington Revels Jubilee Voices, brief video screenings, and a ceremony for the UNESCO International Day of Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition. After the event, guests can visit the historic barn for a display of Documentary Story Quilts and walk through Historic Sotterley’s exhibits.

One of the first steps to healing is understanding the truth about Sotterley’s history and building bridges of understanding to move forward and create a better community and country. Gwen Bankins and Jan Briscoe, descendants and Historic Sotterley Board of Trustee members, gave a joint message: “It starts with every individual being open to listening and learning. We can’t change our history, but we can reflect, learn, and heal to build a better tomorrow.”

The event is free and open to the public but registration in advance is recommended. Register here.

Sotterley is at 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood, MD.