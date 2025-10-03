Solomons Bridge Work Planned Sunday, Oct. 5

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, October 3, 2025 · Leave a Comment

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will perform routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) Bridge ​at the Calvert County/St. Mary’s County line starting at 6am Sunday, October 5. One of two lanes will be closed, and the lane will open to traffic no later than 2pm that afternoon, weather permitting.

Maintenance crews will clean the drainage systems and the bridge deck (driving surface). Drivers will be guided using a flagging operation. The State Highway Administration will use flaggers and portable variable message signs to guide motorists safely through the work zone.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways. Portable variable message signs will provide advanced notification of the work.

Customers may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or 1-800-331-5603 with any questions.​