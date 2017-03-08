So. Md. Math Circle Meets March 11

With ever-mounting pressure to have school children excel in STEM-related studies, parents are constantly seeking out resources designed to give their children a leg up. One such program is the Southern Maryland Math Circle, and the next session is Saturday, March 11.

The initiative was founded by Dr. David Kung, a math professor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, and supported by The Patuxent Partnership. TPP member RED Inc. is also a strong sponsor of the Math Circle program, providing financial support for the program last year and continuing with this year’s programs as well.

Professor Kung, a Wisconsin MATHCOUNTS Champion himself, understands the importance of such programs and how they can positively influence students.

The Southern Maryland Math Circle program is an initiative designed to get students excited about mathematics by providing them with a setting that encourages exploration of non-standard mathematical problems rarely taught in standard curriculum. The Math Circle will allow students in grades 6 through 12 (and interested adults) to explore fascinating, open-ended math questions.

The Math Circle has kicked off its new season at the Lexington Park Library. The next session will be from 10 am to noon Saturday, March 11, 2017. The library is at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Other dates the Math Circle will meet are April 8 and May 13.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership works with government, industry, and academia on initiatives in science and technology, hosts programs of interest to NAVAIR and the broader DoD community, and supports workforce development including education initiatives and professional development. Call 301-866-1739.

TPP promotes initiatives in STEM — science, technology, engineering, and math — programs, research, and development to drive advances in workforce development. Hosting programs to share and exchange information and expand knowledge networks, The Patuxent Partnership also offers members an extensive knowledge base of white papers and briefings.

