So. MD Innovates Plans Holiday Mixer

Posted by Tom Watts on Monday, December 6, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Join Southern Maryland Innovates for a holiday game night mixer at Willows Recreation Center on Thursday, December 9.

The event, from 6 to 8 pm, is a great opportunity for connecting, networking (entrepreneurs, those curious about entrepreneurship, resource providers, young professionals, etc.), learning about the local entrepreneur community, and just enjoying a weeknight out with snacks and drinks with new friends. All are welcome.

Register here.

There will be trivia and giveaways. Food and drinks will be sponsored, first come, first served. Play basketball, volleyball, or futsal for $5. Wear comfortable clothes.

CTSi and PNC Bank are sponsoring the event.

Willow Recreation Center is at 46961 Bradley Blvd. in Lexington Park.