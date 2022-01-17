SMECO Update on EV Charging Stations

As of December 31, 2021, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has installed 17 Level 2 electric vehicle EV chargers and three Level 3 DC fast chargers in the region.

SMECO has partnered with Greenlots, a subsidiary of Shell New Energies, to install up to 60 charging stations throughout the service area.

The cooperative is working with state, municipal, and local governments to determine locations for the SMECO EV Recharge stations. The installations will include Level 2 chargers, which can charge most electric vehicles in a few hours, and direct current fast chargers, which can charge most vehicles up to 80% in half an hour.

EV owners can use the Greenlots Mobile App to find the nearest station, start and end charging, easily make payments, and receive real-time notifications.

Click here for updates, including announcements about upcoming locations for charging stations.

Unless otherwise indicated, all Level 2 chargers are equipped with two J-1772 connectors.

California

Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, Airport Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Charlotte Hall

Charlotte Hall Library, New Market Road, one Level 3 unit, one CHAdeMO connector and one CCS/SAE connector, cannot be used concurrently

La Plata

Charles County Courthouse, Baltimore Street, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Laurel Springs Regional Park, Radio Station Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Leonardtown

Park Avenue between Guyther Drive and Court House Drive, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

St. Mary’s County Board of Education office, Moakley Street, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

St. Mary’s County Public Library and Garvey Senior Activity Center, Hayden Farm Lane, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Lexington Park

Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, one CHAdeMO connector and one CCS/SAE connector, cannot be used concurrently

St. Mary’s County Public Library, FDR Boulevard, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Three Notch Theater, South Coral Drive, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Owings

Fairview Library, Southern Maryland Boulevard, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Prince Frederick

Calvert County Courthouse Annex, Main Street, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Port Tobacco

Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Port Tobacco Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Solomons

Calvert Marine Museum, Solomons Island Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

St. Mary’s City

St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Admissions Office, College Drive, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Waldorf

Capital Clubhouse, Waldorf Market Place, one Level 3 unit, one CHAdeMO connector and one CCS/SAE connector, cannot be used concurrently

Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center (Waldorf Multi-Gen Center), Post Office Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

White Plains

Charles County Health Department, Crain Highway, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

White Plains Regional Park off St. Charles Parkway, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Register Your EV

Do you already own or lease an EV? Register your vehicle with SMECO to receive information on EV events in your area and upcoming EV offers from SMECO.

