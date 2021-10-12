SMECO Now Has 9 EV Charging Stations

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has completed installation of nine local Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations, as of September 15, 2021.

SMECO plans to offer charging stations for electric vehicles throughout Southern Maryland. SMECO has partnered with Greenlots, a subsidiary of Shell New Energies, to install up to 60 charging stations throughout its service area. The first of SMECO’s EV Recharge stations are located in Leonardtown and are operational.

SMECO is working with state, municipal, and local governments to determine locations for the EV Recharge stations. The installations will include Level 2 chargers, which can charge most electric vehicles in a few hours, and direct current fast chargers, which can charge most vehicles up to 80 percent in half an hour.

EV owners can use the Greenlots Mobile App to find the nearest station, start and end charging, easily make payments, and receive real-time notifications.

For more information, visit the links below:

SMECO EV Recharge Stations:

California

Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, Airport Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

La Plata

Laurel Springs Regional Park, Radio Station Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Leonardtown

St. Mary’s County Public Library and Garvey Senior Activity Center, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Park Avenue between Guyther Drive and Court House Drive, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

St. Mary’s County Board of Education office, Moakley Street, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Port Tobacco

Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Port Tobacco Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Waldorf

Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center (Waldorf Multi-Gen Center), Post Office Road, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

White Plains

Charles County Health Department, Crain Highway, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

White Plains Regional Park off St. Charles Parkway, one unit, two Level 2 plugs

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader member page. Visit SMECO on their Facebook Page and Twitter.