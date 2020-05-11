SMECO Helps Out-of-Work Members

If your income has been affected by the pandemic, don’t wait: Contact SMECO about payment arrangements and also for information on where to apply for assistance.

If you are able to assist SMECO members who are unable to work and may suffer economic hardship during the COVID-19 outbreak, please enroll in the Members Helping Members program. New participants are eligible for rewards! Fill out the form below.

If you need to apply for assistance, call the Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee at 301-274-4474, ext. 286, and leave a message.

Donations to assist SMECO members go directly to Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee, which provides the aid to customer-members who meet the qualifications.

If you are out of work and you need financial assistance to pay your SMECO bill, you may apply online at the Office of Home Energy Programs. OHEP is a state-funded program under the Maryland Department of Human Services. Assistance is based on your last 30 days of income.

What you will need to submit to apply for assistance:

A copy of your photo ID

Proof of residence (mortgage statement, lease, etc.)

Copies of Social Security cards for all household members

Proof of all gross income your household received in the last 30 days

A copy of your most recent utility bill showing the past due amount

Make sure of the following, so your application won’t be delayed:

The applicant’s name must be on the electric bill.

All household members must be included.

All household income for the last 30 days must be included.

Apply for help:

In addition to the online link above, you may phone OHEP at 1-800-332-6347 if you need help.

if you need help. You may also contact SMECO about payment arrangements if you need an extension on paying your bill. Log into Account Manager and look for the “payment arrangements” link, or call 1-888-440-3311 any time.

You can also find more information on the Maryland Department of Human Services on its DHS Facebook Page and DHS on Twitter.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader member page. Visit SMECO on Facebook and Twitter.