January 9, 2017

SMECO Crews Head to Western Maryland for Sandy Cleanup

Posted by on Tuesday, November 6, 2012 · 3 Comments 

power pole

power poleOn Sunday afternoon, November 4, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) sent 30 employees, three service trucks, three bucket trucks, and three line trucks to assist First Energy in western Maryland with restoring power to customers who remain without electric service following superstorm Sandy.

SMECO president and CEO Austin J. Slater, Jr. said, “The extraordinary snowfall created by superstorm Sandy left thousands of people without electric service in the area near Deep Creek Lake. The situation is a little different than what we experienced with the hurricane. The snow melts during the day and freezes at night, which creates additional hazardous conditions. Because the area is sparsely populated, it takes a long time to get power back on to just a few people at a time. But crews are working 16 hours a day and doing their best to restore service.”

Source: SMECO

Filed under Leader Features · Tagged with , ,

Comments
3 Responses to “SMECO Crews Head to Western Maryland for Sandy Cleanup”
  1. http://www.5point.info/index.php?do=/profile-7227/info/ says:
    November 6, 2012 at 1:07 pm

    When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each
    time a comment is added I get three emails with the same
    comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service?

    Thank you!

  2. Editor says:
    November 6, 2012 at 2:53 pm

    Check the bottom of the email you were sent. Is there a link for unsubscribing?

  3. http://www.mobilemarketingwiz.com/area-code/660.html says:
    July 29, 2013 at 6:18 pm

    This site definitely has all of the information I wanted about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.

Leave A Comment