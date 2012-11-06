SMECO Crews Head to Western Maryland for Sandy Cleanup
On Sunday afternoon, November 4, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) sent 30 employees, three service trucks, three bucket trucks, and three line trucks to assist First Energy in western Maryland with restoring power to customers who remain without electric service following superstorm Sandy.
SMECO president and CEO Austin J. Slater, Jr. said, “The extraordinary snowfall created by superstorm Sandy left thousands of people without electric service in the area near Deep Creek Lake. The situation is a little different than what we experienced with the hurricane. The snow melts during the day and freezes at night, which creates additional hazardous conditions. Because the area is sparsely populated, it takes a long time to get power back on to just a few people at a time. But crews are working 16 hours a day and doing their best to restore service.”
Source: SMECO
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each
time a comment is added I get three emails with the same
comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Thank you!
Check the bottom of the email you were sent. Is there a link for unsubscribing?
This site definitely has all of the information I wanted about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.