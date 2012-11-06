SMECO Crews Head to Western Maryland for Sandy Cleanup

Posted by Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative on Tuesday, November 6, 2012

On Sunday afternoon, November 4, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) sent 30 employees, three service trucks, three bucket trucks, and three line trucks to assist First Energy in western Maryland with restoring power to customers who remain without electric service following superstorm Sandy.

SMECO president and CEO Austin J. Slater, Jr. said, “The extraordinary snowfall created by superstorm Sandy left thousands of people without electric service in the area near Deep Creek Lake. The situation is a little different than what we experienced with the hurricane. The snow melts during the day and freezes at night, which creates additional hazardous conditions. Because the area is sparsely populated, it takes a long time to get power back on to just a few people at a time. But crews are working 16 hours a day and doing their best to restore service.”

Source: SMECO