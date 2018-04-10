SMECO Committee to Nominate Board Candidates

Ten members have been appointed by the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors to the 2018 Nominating Committee scheduled to meet on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The meeting will be at SMECO’s headquarters at 15035 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville.

The nominating committee chooses a slate of candidates for the five available board positions to be elected this year. One position will be filled in Calvert County, two positions in Charles County, and two in St. Mary’s County.

The 2018 Nominating Committee members are listed here:

Calvert County: Kimberly Freeland, Prince Frederick; and Terence N. Gibson, Prince Frederick.

Charles County: Joseph L. Gardiner Jr., La Plata; Edward Holland III, Waldorf; and William B. Young Jr., Waldorf.

Prince George’s County: Charles E. Clagett, Accokeek; and Ernest H. Riess, Brandywine.

St. Mary’s County: Edith M. Bell, Chaptico; George A. Brown, Loveville; and Catherine Brenda Coates, Lexington Park.

If any SMECO customer-members are interested in being nominated, they should complete a Board of Directors Candidate Application. Get an application by contacting Terrie Barringer at 240-528-9747 or Terrie.Barringer@smeco.coop. Completed candidate applications should be submitted to SMECO, Attention: Joseph Densford, Board Attorney, by Friday, May 18, 2018. Applications may be mailed to P.O. Box 1937, Hughesville, MD 20637, or delivered to Terrie Barringer at 15035 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville.

The committee is not the only way to be nominated. Any 15 or more SMECO members acting together may make other nominations by petition by Friday, June 29, 2018. Members who run by petition should also fill out and submit a Board of Directors Candidate Application.

The SMECO Annual Meeting will be Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, but the election will be conducted by mail. Customer-members will get ballots in the mail and filled-out ballots must be returned by mail prior to the Annual Meeting, which is held at SMECO’s headquarters in Hughesville. Election results will be announced at the meeting, but no voting occurs on-site.

Selection of the Nominating Committee members complies with SMECO’s bylaws. For information about the committee, nominations, and qualifications of directors, refer to Article IV, Sections 4.02 and 4.03, of SMECO’s bylaws. Bylaws may be obtained from a SMECO office or on the website, listed above.

To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader member page.