SMECO Board Election Process Begins

The Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative Board of Directors appointed the 2022 Nominating Committee at its March meeting. The committee will meet in May to select candidates for the five board positions to be elected this year. The meeting will be held virtually and/or in person.

Interested in running?

All candidates must complete the candidate application online.

Interested members may seek a spot on the ballot in one of two ways.

Members can run as a nominated candidate by submitting an application to the committee by Friday, May 6. The application package will be available online only at smeco.coop/annualmeeting. Contact Terrie Barringer at 301-471-9010 or email [email protected] with any questions.

with any questions. Members can also run by submitting a petition signed by any group of 15 or more SMECO members no later than Friday, May 27.

Elections will be held to fill one position in Calvert/Anne Arundel counties, two positions in Charles County, one in Prince George’s County, and one in St. Mary’s County. Ballots will be mailed and members can vote by mail or online. Election results will be announced at SMECO’s annual meeting Thursday, August 25.

Selection of Nominating Committee members complies with SMECO’s bylaws.

For more information regarding the committee, nominations, and director qualifications, refer to Article IV, Sections 4.02 and 4.03. A copy of the bylaws may be obtained online here or from a SMECO office.

