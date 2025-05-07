SMCM to Host Solar Cell STEM Camp

For the third year in a row, St. Mary’s College of Maryland will host a SoMD 2030-funded high school Solar Cell STEM Camp. The camp will run from June 23 – 27 from 9am to 3pm. The deadline to apply is June 15, 2025.

Students will work in teams to design, build, and race solar powered race cars. Teams will gain hands-on experience with Computer Aided Design (CAD), 3D-printing, coding, and learn broadly about energy in electronics, nature, and society. Students who are interested in science, technology, and teamwork are encouraged to apply.

The camp is for St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Charles County students only.

The SMCM campus is at 19090 Mathias De Sousa Drive in St. Mary’s City.

Admission is free, and lunch will be provided. Apply here.

For questions, email Dr. Troy K. Townsend at [email protected].

