Small Drones = Big Problems in Middle East

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, February 26, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Small drones are creating a big problem in the Middle East, reports C4ISRNET. The threat of small unmanned aerial systems overseas – especially in Iraq and Syria – has been a key focus of top leaders from across the Department of Defense. The problem has become so acute that top officials in the region have made counter-drones the top force protection priority.

Lockheed Martin allowed a rare tour of the F-35 full mission simulators, the Orlando Sentinel reports, which are in an Air Force-restricted building normally open only to pilots, instructors, and other key personnel. The simulators are part of the more than $1 trillion F-35 program being developed by the company in Orlando.

Brazil’s defense minister said Space X, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and other US aerospace companies have expressed interest in launching rockets from its Alcantara military base near the equator, reports Reuters.

Contracts:

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is being awarded $50,645,223 for modification P00054 to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive contract (N00019-13-C-9999) to exercise an option for non-recurring engineering, product support, engineering investigations, engine and software support activity efforts for the full rate production Lot 6 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye program. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (68 percent); Syracuse, New York (18 percent); St. Augustine, Florida (4 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (4 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (2 percent); Greenlawn, New York (1 percent); Woodland Hills, California (1 percent); Falls Church, Virginia (1 percent); and various locations within the continental US (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,645,223 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Digital Receiver Technology Inc., Germantown, Maryland, is being awarded a $23,827,359 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for portable, ruggedized, and man-packable surveillance equipment and their associated peripherals in support of Combat Direction Systems Activity Dam Neck’s role as in-service engineering agent, technical design agent, and acquisition engineering agent. Work will be performed in Germantown, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $30,610 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren Virginia, is the contracting activity (N0017818D5000).

Raytheon Co., Baltimore, Maryland, has been awarded a $30,000,000 ceiling increase modification (P00003) to previously awarded contract FA8220-17-D-0001 for T-38A/B, C-17, C-5, & A-10 Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast. This modification provides the means for compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast mandate. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland, Largo, Florida, and Indianapolis, Indiana. Work is expected to be complete by May 16, 2023. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.

Millennium Engineering and Integration Co., Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,951,573 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order for Vulcan launch systems and Next Generation Launcher launch systems new entrant certification support. This task order provides for systems engineering and integration services for the government during certification of the Vulcan and Next Generation Launcher systems. Work will be performed in Decatur, Alabama; Chandler, Arizona; Los Angeles Air Force Base, California; Vandenberg Air Force Base, California; Centennial, Colorado; Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida; Bacchus, Utah; Promontory, Utah; and Kent, Washington. Work is expected to be complete by Feb. 21, 2019. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and six offers were received. Fiscal 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $9,951,573 are being obligated at the time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center Launch Systems Enterprise Directorate Contracting, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8811-17-F-4001).

Produce Source Partners Inc., Ashland, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $189,000,000 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh fruits and vegetables. This is a 54-month contract with no option periods. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. Location of performance is Virginia, with an Aug. 21, 2022, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Department of Agriculture schools. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-18-D-P320).

National Industries for the Blind, Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $17,700,984 modification (P00007) exercising the one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-17-D-B012) with a one-year option period for various types of coats and trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Virginia, Alabama, Maryland, New Jersey, and North Carolina, with an Aug. 31, 2019, estimated performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2019 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

