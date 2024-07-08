Small Business Event Sponsored by TPP, SBDC

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, July 8, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership and the Small Business Development Center will co-sponsor a Small Business Administration-Small Business Innovation Research program Tuesday, July 23.

The event will be held from 8am to 4:30pm at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland’s Building 2, Center Hall at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

The morning sessions will focus on small business topics with the Department of the Navy and feature:

Tom Rudowsky, Deputy Commander, NAVAIR

Arveice Washington, Director, DoN, Office of Small Business Program

Mercedes Thurston, DoN OSBP Mentor Protégé Program Manager

Brian Shipley, Acting Director, DoN SBIR/STTR programs

The afternoon will focus on the role of the SBDC and features:

Edsel Brown, President, Southern Maryland Minority Business Chamber of Commerce

Brandon “BW Mason, Director, Tech and Innovation Team, UMD SBDC

Speakers from TEDCO

Those with questions should contact Bonnie Green, Executive Director of TPP, at [email protected].

Registration is $25 for TPP members, $50 for non-members, and no cost to military and government civilians. Lunch is included in registration fee.

View the agenda and register here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

