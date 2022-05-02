The California, MD, office of Primary Residential Mortgage Inc., is the Presenting Sponsor of the 5K cross-country race, at the high school at 23955 Point Lookout Road.

This will be a cross-country course. No pets or strollers will be allowed.

Registration is open now. Registration is $30 plus a $2.74 sign-up fee, which increases to $40 after 6 pm ET, May 20, 2022.

The registration fee includes a cotton T-shirt. A Sport-Tek shirt is available for an additional $5. Only cotton shirts may be selected after April 30, and shirt size is not guaranteed.

Day of the event: May 22, 2022

Start time: 9 am EDT

Donate here to help support Run4Andy.