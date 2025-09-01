Sheriff Warns Public of Extortion Scheme

September 1, 2025

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to be aware of an extortion scheme in which scammers pose as members of violent drug cartels, sending graphic threats to intimidate victims into sending money.

Variations of the scam have been reported across the United States, and recent similar incidents have been reported in St. Mary’s County. In these cases, victims receive text messages or phone calls claiming to be from cartels. The messages often include explicit images and personal details, such as names, addresses, or family information, likely gathered from social media or public records.

The goal is to instill immediate fear and panic. Scammers may falsely claim that a loved one has been kidnapped and is in imminent danger, demanding payment through wire transfers, prepaid cards, or mobile banking apps.

“These scams are designed to make you react before you have time to think,” said Capt. Stephen Simonds, patrol community services division commander. Their only objective is to get your money. Do not engage.

Common tactics include:

Repeated calls or texts to keep victims under pressure.

Using personal details to make threats sound more credible.

Urging victims to avoid contacting authorities.

What to do if contacted:

Do not respond to the threats or send money.

Immediately contact the supposed victim to confirm their safety.

Block the number, document all messages, and avoid sharing personal details online.

If you feel that you are a victim of this or other scams, call the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 301-475-4040 to make a report.