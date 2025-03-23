Sheriff: Incident Data Available on Citizen Connect

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, March 23, 2025 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office last year transitioned to a new records management and computer-aided dispatch system. Building on the advancement, the office is now launching Citizen Connect, an interactive, map-centric portal that enables the community to view and analyze public safety trends in their area.

Citizen Connect is a geospatial interface that displays incidents — calls for service that have resulted in a sheriff’s office response in which a deputy completes a report — on an interactive map.

The application is accessible from mobile devices and computers, offering a user-friendly experience for those seeking information about law enforcement activity in the county. To access Citizen Connect, visit www.FirstSheriff.com and find the link under Quick Links on the main page.

To ensure privacy, precise street addresses are not disclosed within the Citizen Connect system. The shown incident location is the general location of the reported incident and never shows the specific address, and some occurred incident types are never displayed to protect victims’ privacy.

Incident data within Citizen Connect is updated every 72 hours; however, no information is available for incidents occurring before August 13, 2024, as the system was implemented in conjunction with the transition to Tyler Technologies, the new dispatch system.