SGA Students: Wizards at Success

CSM students, faculty, and staff enjoyed an evening of celebration during the CSM Student Government Association’s 33rd annual awards banquet.

College of Southern Maryland‘s Student Government Association got a special treat at the end of the spring semester when they were honored with a Harry Potter-themed Yule Ball, recognizing that they are Wizards at Success. The ball focused on the students’ service to the community and positive impact on all students.

Held at Middleton Hall in Waldorf, the festive event brought wand-waving students, faculty, and staff, most adorned in Hogwart robes and sorting hats, together to celebrate two semesters of the success of students.

Lori Rushworth of Solomons was presented the President’s Cup for her remarkable leadership of the college’s Nursing Student Association. Given each year to CSM’s outstanding student leader, Ms. Rushworth was honored because she is able to motivate and lead others, offering her time and talents in an effort to improve the college community and remaining involved in extracurricular programs.

“[Lori] has served in the roles as the club’s treasurer in the fall and currently the president this spring semester,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. “I believe she has upheld the mission of the NSA by mentoring and facilitating the success of her officers.”

Dr. Murphy said Ms. Rushworth is an effective leader, organizing and leading the club’s major fundraising events. She also mentored officers when they got new positions, submitted and oversaw the budget for the club, and organized and participated in the club’s community service projects. Also, Ms. Rushworth guided the NSA to work in partnerships with various community agencies all year, like the Festival of the Trees sponsored by Hospice of St. Mary’s, collecting toys and clothing for regional children through the United Way and organizing volunteers for hospice run/walks in Charles and St. Mary’s counties.

“One of the functions of the NSA is to uphold and advocate for quality health care and the advancement in nursing education,” Dr. Murphy said, adding that Ms. Rushworth was chosen to attend the National Nursing Student Association Convention in November in Kentucky to represent CSM.

Katelyn Kluh of La Plata was presented the Vice President’s Cup. Ms. Kluh is the La Plata Campus Student Government Association vice president. The Vice President’s Cup award was created to recognize the important work students do “behind the scenes,” and included in its criteria are words “dedication, commitment, and involvement.”

Ms. Kluh was lauded for her dedication to the college’s women’s volleyball and basketball teams all while exceeding the expectations of a student association vice president.

“She is truly an asset to our team, and we could not imagine the team without her on it,” said CSM Vice President of Student Equity and Success Tracy Harris. “She completes everything that is asked of her in a timely fashion with little to no mistakes. She constantly exceeds our expectations all while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average. She possesses excellent customer service skills and interpersonal skills. As the vice president, this student reaches out to vendors and community members to help plan the student life events and she always communicates in a professional and courteous manner. She always gives 110 percent in anything that she does.”

The SGA also recognizes contributions students make to the college not only as club members, but also as student employees. This year, the SGA selected two students to be the Student Employees of Year — Cameron Williams of Indian Head and Tavon Randolph of Waldorf.

Mr. Williams was honored for his exceptional work at the CSM Math Resource Center where he worked as a math tutor. Mr. Randolph was lauded for contributions to the Student Life and Athletics staff as a student assistant.

Mr. Randolph was also extended an emotional “thank you” by CSM La Plata Campus Student Life Coordinator Melissa Chambers for taking on an important role at CSM after the tragic loss of a fellow student employee one year ago.

“[Tavon] assumed the role of Talon, our mascot, to honor a fellow colleague and friend who tragically lost his life in an accident,” Ms. Chambers said. “He excelled at this role in addition to his academic and workplace responsibilities. He is truly the best mascot the college has ever had. He brings so much to our school, both inside and outside of the classroom and is truly deserving of this award.”

The CSM Nursing Student Association was recognized as the SGA 2018-19 Club of the Year for being a stand-out among the clubs in self-sufficiency and community involvement.

“They have held events and fundraisers throughout the academic year,” said SGA Leonardtown Campus President Colin Foster. “They have not missed a student body meeting and other major events on campus. They decorated a Hospice Christmas tree and sold T-shirts to raise money for their club. The NSA has shown what it takes to be a great model and amazing leaders for all our clubs and students collegewide.”

Continuing the club’s praises, its adviser Robin Young was named CSM’s Club Advisor of the Year.

“Always there for guidance, support and encouragement,” Mr. Foster continued, “she makes sure that the Nursing Student Association is always on track with their club work and it truly shows because the Nursing Student Association has done a tremendous job this semester.”

“Besides having club responsibilities, Young also pushes her officers and members to continue to excel in their nursing studies, which all nursing students know does not come easily,” Mr. Foster added.

