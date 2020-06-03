Services Academies to Open Campuses in Fall

Posted by Java Joe on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Military service academies plan for students’ return in fall, US Naval Academy Superintendent VADM Sean Buck said Monday during an online meeting with the academy’s Board of Visitors, while announcing the Naval Academy’s 4,400 midshipmen would return to classes, reports Military Times.

About 15 West Point cadets who returned to campus for June 13 graduation have tested positive for the coronavirus, reports The Hill. President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver an address at the graduation.

In Maryland, all counties are showing a steady or declining rate of new COVID-19 cases for the past two weeks except Baltimore City, Talbot, and St. Mary’s counties, where cases increased, according to The New York Times.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the virus could cost states like Maryland billions of dollars, in an opinion piece he wrote in The New York Times, with revenue losses projected to more than double what states experienced during the Great Recession. Nearly 15 million Americans are employed by state and local governments, according to the National Governor’s Association.

The Congressional Budget Office reports the US economy could be $15.7 trillion smaller over the next decade if Congress cannot mitigate the economic damage from the coronavirus, reports PBS. The report expanded an already severe economic impact over the next two years, with CBO finding the severity of the economic shock could depress growth for far longer.

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright has announced an independent review of the service’s justice system after a series of scathing reports that showed it disproportionately punishes young black airmen. “Who am I?” Wright began an emotional Twitter thread. “I am a Black man who happens to be Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force. I am George Floyd…I am Philando Castile, I am Michael Brown, I am Alton Sterling, I am Tamir Rice””

President Trump said he would mobilize active-duty military assets to deal with growing nationwide protests, sparked by the recent killing of George Floyd, the African-American man killed while in police custody last week, reports Military Times.

What is Antifa? PBS reports on the movement Trump blames for violence at protests.

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: June 1, 2020

Veterans Affairs will remove grave markers bearing Nazi swastikas and tributes to Adolf Hitler from VA cemeteries after lawmakers and veterans advocates complained they were offensive. This marks a turnaround from VASec Robert Wilkie who had said he was looking for ways to put the problematic grave markers “in historical context” rather than remove them from the cemeteries, reports Military.com.

BAE successfully tests ground-launched APKWS rockets for first time, reports Defense News. The Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System rocket test at the Army’s Yuma Proving Ground, involved “several successful shots” of the rockets out of a launcher built for ground vehicles.

It took three years and now the USS Gerald Ford has proven it can launch and recover jets, reports USNI News. Now the Navy is taking steps to turn the ship into one that can fight in maritime combat.

Sailors test positive for COVID-19 aboard dock landing ship Carter Hall, reports Navy Times. The Virginia-based ship was in port and continuing preparations to be a standby surge force during the hurricane season when the positive results were received May 23.

There are still few details on the shooting at Grand Forks Air Force Base that left two airmen dead, reports Air Force Times. Names are not being released pending next-of-kin notification protocol.

China’s first locally built aircraft carrier tests weapons at sea, reports Defense News. The Shandong, China’s only entirely home-built aircraft carrier, is performing sea trials to test weapons and equipment as well as enhance training of the crew. It is the second Chinese aircraft carrier to enter service after the Liaoning, which was originally purchased as a hull from Ukraine and entirely refurbished. Both are based on a Soviet design with a ”ski jump”-style flight deck for takeoffs rather than the flat decks used by much larger US aircraft carriers.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency wants to combat travel-associated problems faced by warfighters and civilians on-the-go, reports National Defense Magazine. The effort could facilitate treatments for a wide range of health issues, including jet lag.



Attorneys for retired Navy SEAL Chief Eddie Gallagher filed a lawsuit last week against a New York Times reporter and newly sworn in NavSec Kenneth Braithwaite, alleging that the service unlawfully leaked information and that the reporter defamed Gallagher in news articles, reports Navy Times.

Contracts:

Range Generation Next LLC, Sterling, Virginia, has been awarded a $13,941,843 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P000297) to contract FA8806-15-C-0001 for cyber hardened infrastructure support. This modification supports an increase in launch and test range requirements. The primary locations of performance are the Eastern Range, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida; and the Western Range, Vandenberg AFB, California. Work is expected to be completed Feb. 14, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,941,843 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value is $13,941,843. Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson AFB, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Oracle America Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,499,623 firm-fixed-price contract to provide software licenses, Oracle Service Cloud Hosting Services and maintenance in support of the myPers Customer Relationship Management software. The vendor will be required to provide 1,000 full software licenses for business process owners/administrators and 5,000 light software licenses for users requiring access to support customers. Work will be performed in Washington, DC, and is expected to be completed May 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,249,812 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-20-C-0024). (Awarded May 29, 2020)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Woodland Hills, California, is awarded a $79,083,495 modification (P00018) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N68936-15-D-0013. This modification increases the ceiling for the research and development of AH-1Z and UH-1Y system configuration set mission computers in support of the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Woodland Hills, California (98%); Salt Lake City, Utah (1%); and Baltimore, Maryland (1%). Efforts include researching alternatives, investigating and documenting new capabilities and anomalies related to avionics and weapons, designing, developing, integrating, verifying, validating and testing upgrades to existing mission computer software and ancillary hardware and/or improved functionality and obsolescence management of the mission computer. This modification also includes the logistics requirements to support the system. Work is expected to be complete by April 2021. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity.

Trandes Corp., Linthicum, Maryland, is awarded a $24,388,698 for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N66001-20-D-0336) to provide engineering services to support electronic tactical air navigation, air traffic and command control, landing systems and joint tactical systems. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (75%); and potential air traffic control sites, ships, and Department of Defense facilities worldwide (25%). The period of performance of the base award is from June 2, 2020, to June 1, 2022. If all options are exercised, the period of performance will extend through June 1, 2025. This two-year contract includes three one-year options, which if exercised will bring the potential value of this contact to an estimated $63,833,003. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using operations and maintenance (Navy); other procurement (Navy); research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and potential funding from other government agencies to include the Army, Air Force, Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside via request for proposal which was published on the contract opportunities section of the System for Award Management website and the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Two proposals were received and one was selected for award. The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $17,649,408 modification (P00001) to firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order N0001920-F-0025 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0026. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (39.2%); Ronkonkoma, New York (23.98%); Bethpage, New York (18.02%); Petaluma, California (6.8%); Irvine, California (6.76%); Melbourne, Florida (3.25%); Minden, Nebraska (1.5%); and various locations within the continental US (.49%). This modification procures fabrication and installation support to retrofit the Link 16 (L16) Crypto-Modernization (CM)/Hybrid-Beyond Line of Sight (HBLOS) capability on 34 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. This modification also provides for the retrofit of four sets of support equipment to satisfy operational requirements for the L16 and HBLOS as well as the procurement of five new radio interface units in support of the installation schedule for the CM/HBLOS capability. Work is expected to be complete by June 2021. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $17,649,408 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $7,815,609 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-6327 to provide equitable adjustments for engineering change proposals for Increment One Block One (I1B1) Systems low rate initial production in support of the Expeditionary Warfare Program Office. Work will be performed in San Diego, California. This modification is to provide for an equitable adjustment for already completed engineering work for Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Devises Electronic Warfare (CREW) systems that provide combat troops protection against Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (RCIEDs). CREW systems are designed to provide protection for foot soldiers, vehicles and permanent structures. The Joint CREW (JCREW) I1B1 system is the first generation system that develops a common open architecture across all three capabilities and provides protection for worldwide military operations. This modification is issued to ensure JCREW systems are viable for future production and maintain operational readiness for the field. Work is expected to be complete by May 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds; 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds; and 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,815,609 will be obligated at time of award; $5,011,497 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity. (Awarded May 28, 2020)

Agile Defense Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $31,225,244 modification (P00052) to previously awarded task order HR0011-15-F-0002 for unclassified information technology services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the task order from $176,513,865 to $207,739,109. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of February 2021. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $12,224,558 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

