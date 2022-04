Service Academies, ROTC Showcase April 29

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer will hold the annual US Service Academies and ROTC Showcase on April 29 at St. Charles High School in Waldorf.

This in-person event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. The high school is at 5305 Piney Church Road.

Call 301-843-1577.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.