Sept. 15 Deadline to Apply for LEAP Program

LEAP Leadership Southern Maryland

Leadership Southern Maryland is currently accepting nominations for its Emerging Leaders Program, LEAP 2021. Eligible candidates should live or work in Calvert, Charles, or St. Mary’s counties and:

  • Be 21 or older
  • Have a minimum of three years of work experience
  • Demonstrate a level of community involvement
  • Have full support of the organization the applicant represents

Leadership Southern Maryland’s LEAP program provides educational programming opportunities to new or emerging leaders in the region. Through a series of six “experiences,” young leaders will facilitate, foster, and refine their individual leadership understanding and abilities via structured course curriculum and a focus on self-discovery, teamwork, and networking.

Applications are being accepted by qualified candidates from the tri-county area through Tuesday, September 15. Learn more here.

