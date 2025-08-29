Seidel Steps Down as HSMC Executive Director

Historic St. Mary’s City Executive Director John Seidel has left his position to care for his wife, Liz, who is facing health challenges.

“This is not a decision I ever wanted to make,” Dr. Seidel said. “But family and health must sometimes come first. I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to serve this extraordinary institution and to work alongside such dedicated staff, commissioners, and supporters.”

Since taking the helm in 2023, Dr. Seidel has led HSMC through a period of revitalization and forward momentum. Under his leadership, the museum expanded its community partnerships, secured vital funding, and laid strong foundations for future growth—all as it prepares for the 400th anniversary of Maryland’s founding in 2034.

Dr. Travis Parno, HSMC’s director of research and collections, will assume the role of interim executive director while a national search is conducted. Dr. Parno previously served in this capacity and brings years of leadership and institutional experience.

“John has been an outstanding steward of Historic St. Mary’s City,” said Tim Heely, chair of the Historic St. Mary’s City Commission. “His steady hand, vision, and integrity have made a lasting impact, and he leaves with the full support and appreciation of the commissioners. We respect his decision and thank him deeply for his service.”

Though stepping down, Dr. Seidel expressed his intention to remain engaged with the museum’s mission.

“I’ll continue to support HSMC however I can—in fundraising, advocacy, or just as someone who cares deeply about its future,” he said. “This is a special place, and I know it’s in good hands.”

Historic St. Mary’s City is located on the St. Mary’s River. The 835-acre living history and archaeology museum is on the site of Maryland’s first capital (1634-1695). It is home of the Dove, a representation of the late 17th-century trading ship that accompanied the first English settlers to what is now Maryland. The Dove is owned by the state of Maryland and operated and maintained by the Historic St. Mary’s City Commission.