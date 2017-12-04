Scrambling to Avoid Gov’t Shutdown

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, December 4, 2017

Federal agencies are likely to remain on auto-pilot for two more weeks past the current funding deadline as Republicans in Congress push a plan for another short-term spending measure, reports Government Executive.

This buys lawmakers time past Dec. 8, when the current continuing resolution is set to expire. How long that temporary fix would last remains in doubt, reports USA Today.

DefSec James Mattis said the US will keep pressing North Korea through diplomatic means and refused to say the approach hasn’t worked, despite a dangerous new missile launch last week, reports Military Times. North Korea says the new missile reached an altitude of about 2,780 miles — more than 10 times the height of the International Space Station — and flew 590 miles during its 53-minute flight, reports Reuters.

US and Chinese generals engaged in an unusual set of security talks last week, just hours after North Korea’s most powerful missile test yet, focused on how the mighty American and Chinese militaries might communicate in a crisis, reports Military Times. China is more willing to discuss how the two world powers would manage an even worse emergency on the Korean peninsula.

Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the United Nations, said North Korea’s latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile — which some observers believe could reach the Eastern US — “brings us closer” to a war the US isn’t seeking, reports The Associated Press.

The Pentagon is considering putting new requirements into infrastructure contracts at its military installations, in a bid to shore up increasingly vulnerable energy grids, reports Defense News. Lucian Niemeyer, assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations and environment, believes the energy grids that provide power to military bases is a particularly vulnerable point.

Niger has agreed to allow the US to use armed military drones against jihadist terror groups in the African nation, reports Voice of America. The agreement is a major expansion of US’s efforts to counter terrorism in Africa. It is unclear whether the drones will be used to carry out targeted strikes or solely as a defensive measure.

The Pentagon has put off a planned ban on using certain cluster bombs, which release explosive submunitions, Army Times reports. The US considers them a legitimate and important weapon, although critics say they kill indiscriminately and pose hazards to civilians.

The Army’s next robot designed to counter explosive hazards will make use of mesh networking to improve connectivity and give additional soldiers access to sensor data and control over the platform on the battlefield, reports Defense Systems.

The British military is to test the ability of constellations of low-Earth orbit satellites to provide tactical intelligence gathering, reports Defense News. The military has taken a share in a prototype space vehicle about to be launched. The satellite will give the military hands-on experience on a spacecraft able to offer customers high-resolution, full-motion video imagery in color for intelligence gathering and other duties.

The military must begin accepting transgender recruits Jan. 1 despite a ban ordered by President Donald Trump this year, reports Washington Examiner.

The Tester reports Diane Briscoe, deputy at the NAVAIR Program and Business Analysis Department, was awarded the 2017 Naval Air Systems Command Business Financial Manager of the Year Award for her business financial management in October.

