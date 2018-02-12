Science Fair Winners to Be Honored

The Patuxent Partnership is ready to honor science fair winners at a reception on Feb. 20, 2018.

The winners are among all of the students who participated in the 2018 St. Mary’s County Science and Engineering Fair on Jan. 27, 2018, who have been congratulated by The Patuxent Partnership. A team of volunteer judges, led by Greg Olson of KBRwyle, chose eight of the science fair participants from the senior and junior divisions for special awards that are being sponsored by The Patuxent Partnership.

Winners of the awards were selected for aeronautics and aerospace; environmental and biological; electrical and electronics; and unmanned systems.

Aeronautics and Aerospace Award

Senior Division: Braedon Myers, Great Mills High School, “3-D Drone”

Junior Division: Caeden Wirth, Father Andrew White School, “Pushing Beyond the Boundary”

Electrical and Electronics Award

Senior Division: Joel Parshley, Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, “ADS-B Raspberry Pi Airplane Tracking System”

Junior Division: Jackson Collins, Spring Ridge Middle School, “The Accidental Fall Indicator”

Environmental and Biological Award

Senior Division: Joel Podsednik, Kyra Pratley, William Voorhees, Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, “Prescripted Code”

Junior Division: Holland Henderson-Boyer, Spring Ridge Middle School, “Does Green Mean Go?”

Unmanned Systems Chief Engineer Award

Senior Division: James Kelly, Great Mills High School, “Machine Learning Application for Heart Disease Diagnosis”

Junior Division: Jared Republica, Spring Ridge Middle School, “O.R.C.A. Ocean Robot Collecting Aggregates”

Honorable Mention

Senior Division: Anna Shevchuk, St. Mary’s Ryken, “Icing Solutions for Aircraft Wings”

Those winning students will be recognized with awards and have their projects on display at a special reception on Feb. 20, 2018, at Great Mills High School.

St. Mary’s County residents and other members of the public can attend the special awards reception. A $5 donation will help TPP cover the cost of refreshments; students can attend the reception for free.

Southern Maryland Chapter of International Council on Systems Engineering, or INCOSE, is hosting the awards reception along with TPP, to honor the middle and school award winners.

Students will arrive at the reception at 4 pm to set up their projects. The event will open to the public at 5 pm.

The special guest speaker for the event is Dr. James Sheehy, chief scientist/ and chief technology officer for NAVAIR.

Light refreshments will be served. The public is welcome to come and check out the amazing projects designed by these middle and high school students.

Please register in advance to help manage catering and seating. The $5 registration fee will help cover the cost of refreshments. Participants can pay via cash or credit card when registering online or at the door. The fee is not required for award recipients and their parents.

For more information, contact Jen Brown, programs and membership director of TPP, at jennifer.brown@paxpartnership.org or by calling 301-866-1739, ext 318.

Register for the program on The Patuxent Partnership’s website.

About The Patuxent Partnership

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.