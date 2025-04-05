Schools Accepting Applications for Academy Programs

Online applications for three St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ academy programs: Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, Academy of Global and International Studies, and the STEM Academy are available. Applications can be accessed online here.

The application window will close Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Please note that no late applications will be accepted. Students interested in the Academy of Finance should contact their eighth-grade counselor.

SMCPS will host a virtual academy open house at 5:30pm Thursday, April 10. Middle School STEM (grades 6, 7, and 8) will be represented at the event. Potential applicants for Middle School STEM are encouraged to attend to learn more about what the academy programs offer.

Additional information about the academy programs can be found here.

For more information, call the school system’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction at 301-475-5511, ext. 32104.

