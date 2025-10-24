School System Conducting Calendar Survey

St. Mary’s County Public Schools invites community members, staff, and stakeholders to participate in shaping the upcoming school years’ operational calendars.

In accordance with school system policy, the Board of Education will adopt the official calendars for the 2026-2027 and 2027-2028 academic years.

To ensure community perspectives are considered, a calendar survey is now available for public input. The survey will be open until October 31, 2025. Following the feedback period, recommendations for the upcoming two school years will be presented to the board on January 8, 2026.

Public comments on the proposed calendars will be accepted during the board meeting scheduled for January 21, 2026. The board is then expected to make a final decision on the calendars at its meeting February 4, 2026.