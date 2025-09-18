School Redistricting Sessions Planned

St. Mary’s County Public Schools has launched a districting initiative and is seeking community input. Whether you join a meeting, offer feedback, or follow along with updates, your voice will help shape the future of education in the county.

The school system has a dedicated website (https://www.smcps.org/redistricting) with information on the data, analysis, events, surveys, and information relating to the ongoing study.

On the site, find a frequently asked questions section, as well as a way to submit comments and questions. All questions and comments should be submitted through the dedicated email at: [email protected].

To support student success and ensure responsible use of school system resources, the school system has partnered with CannonDesign, a national leader in educational planning and design, to lead a review of all school facilities, analyze local enrollment and demographic trends, and guide a transparent, community-centered planning process.

Two community surveys will also be conducted after each community forum and can be found on the Events & Survey tab of the website.

A forum on guiding principles planned September 25 at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center in Leonardtown is full.

In response to community interest, a second forum date has been added: 5 to 7pm Friday, September 26. Both nights will cover all of the same information, and community data gathered from both nights will be used moving forward. Session will be at Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center at 24005 Point Lookout Road.

A second round of community forums will be on possible options and will be offered on three consecutive nights throughout the county. The same presentation will be provided at each location.

Registration for these events will open on September 19, 2025. Register here.

Countywide Community Forum #2 – Possible Options

November 12 from 6 to 8pm — George Washington Carver Elementary School, 46155 Carver School Blvd., Lexington Park

November 13 from 6 to 8pm — Chopticon High School, 25390 Colton’s Point Road, Morganza

November 14 from 6 to 8pm — Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center, 24005 Point Lookout Road

For additional information, email [email protected].