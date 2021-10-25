Schedule a No-Cost Home Energy Analysis

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative says a no-cost home energy analysis is a great way to get started on finding ways to save on energy costs.

Though a home energy consultation will determine your home’s specific needs and opportunities, typical recommended improvements include the following:

Sealing and Balancing Ductwork

Leaky ductwork and poor air flow can result in uneven temperatures and uncomfortable rooms. Your contractor might recommend sealing your home’s ducts, balancing the duct system, and insulating the ductwork in attic and crawl spaces.

Adding Insulation

Properly installed insulation in attics, walls, and floors will reduce heating and cooling costs and provide more even temperatures throughout the house — so you stay comfortable in every room in every season.

Sealing Air Leaks

Air leaks allow cold or hot air to enter or escape from your home. Sealing air leaks is critical to improving the overall energy efficiency of your home and will help your heating and cooling system perform better.

Ensuring Adequate Ventilation

Proper ventilation reduces indoor air pollutants, moisture, and odors in your home. Without proper ventilation, contaminants can cause health problems, and excess moisture can lead to mold or damage to your home. An energy adviser will work with your installation contractor to determine if your home requires controlled ventilation for health and safety reasons. To learn more, see the US Department of Energy’s overview of ventilation and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s fact sheet on whole-house ventilation systems.

Upgrading Lighting and Appliances

Lighting and major appliances can account for as much as half of your home’s energy use. Upgrading to ENERGY STAR certified products — like LED bulbs, clothes washers and dryers, smart thermostats, and more — can help save energy and money. Learn more about rebates for these energy-efficient products or click here to visit the SMECO Online Store.

Replacing Heating and Cooling Systems

If your heating and cooling equipment is more than 10 years old, your contractor might recommend replacing it with a properly sized ENERGY STAR-certified model. Learn more about SMECO’s heating and cooling rebates. If you complete this work through the Home Energy Improvement Program, you may earn even more rebates for saving more energy! Ask your SMECO energy adviser to learn more.

Heat Pump Water Heater Rebates

You may qualify for a rebate when you upgrade to a heat pump water heater from an electric water heater through the Home Energy Improvement Program. Your new electric heat pump water heater must be ENERGY STAR certified and AHRI rated. Only SMECO residential households are eligible. For rebate details, including space limitations, ask one of the energy advisers or submit a question to learn more.

Ask about safety protocols when scheduling your appointment.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

