The Patuxent Partnership is planning a webinar with Maryland Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot. Mark your calendar and join TPP for the free event to be held from 2 to 3 pm Tuesday, September 22. Registration will open this week for the event.

The comptroller will provide general updates as well as answer questions from attendees.

Comptroller Franchot was elected Maryland’s 33rd comptroller on November 7, 2006, and sworn in to office on January 22, 2007. He was re-elected on November 2, 2010, November 4, 2014, and November 6, 2018.

Prior to his election to statewide office, Mr. Franchot served 20 years in the House of Delegates, representing the residents of Montgomery County. Mr. Franchot served on the House Appropriations Committee and chaired its transportation and the environment subcommittee. Throughout his career, he has been a strong advocate for education, health care, transportation and environmental protection initiatives.

As comptroller, Mr. Franchot has been an independent voice and fiscal watchdog for the taxpayers of Maryland. He serves on the three-member Board of Public Works, which approves millions of dollars in State contracts each year. Comptroller Franchot has worked tirelessly to keep Maryland competitive in the knowledge-based economy, assisting working families, and protecting the state’s natural resources.

Once registered to participate, attendees will receive the webinar log-in details 24-48 hours prior to the program.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

