The Patuxent Partnership will offer an opportunity to learn more about Southern Maryland’s Tech Bridge. Save the date for an October 6 webinar with Rick Tarr, Tech Bridge director.

The webinar will be presented from 9 to 10 am on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Lead by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Southern Maryland’s Tech Bridge focuses on unmanned aviation, autonomous systems, modeling and simulation, and live/virtual/constructive environments for training and test.

The US Navy designated Southern Maryland for its technological ecosystem, and its infrastructure that provides resources that have historically made the area a strong partner with the Navy, and its local industrial and academic base.

Southern Maryland’s Tech Bridge collaborates across the region with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head EOD Technology Division, and with industry and academic organizations including the University of Maryland, Georgia Tech Research Institute, St. Mary’s College, the College of Southern Maryland, and The Patuxent Partnership.

