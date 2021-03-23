Save the Date: Gelrud Golf Tourney May 27

Now is the time to help Three Oaks Center get ready for the Jack Gelrud Memorial Golf Tournament. The next fundraiser will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021. Proceeds from the tournament benefit programs that serve the homeless population in St. Mary’s County.

The golf tournament will have a shotgun start at 9 am and is expected to end about 4 pm at Breton Bay Golf and County Club at 21935 Society Hill Road in Leonardtown, MD. Registration will begin at 7:30 am.

The entrance fee includes a cart for the golfers, greens fees, beverages while golfers are on the course, and a hot dog at the turn. There’s even a chance to win $5,000 for anyone who gets a hole-in-one, plus many more exciting prizes and awards for participants.

To reserve your sponsorship, contact Jackie Hanley at Three Oaks Center at 301-752-3992.

The Three Oaks Center offers programs that offer the homeless in St. Mary’s County housing, stability, assessment, and referral to the right resources for them so they can return to living productive, self-sufficient lives in the community. The vision stated on the site is that all homeless people will be able to help themselves.

The concept and need for Three Oaks Center was first considered in 1991 by a small group of community leaders who saw the increasing incidence of homelessness among men as a major concern in the county. By 1992, the group had incorporated as a nonprofit, the first of a series of steps that aimed to address the problem by concentrating energy and resources on the establishment and implementation of a transitional and emergency shelter for homeless men. That group’s vision matured in January 1996 when the doors of the new facility on Lei Drive in Lexington Park were opened and the first individuals were served by Three Oaks.

Jack Gelrud was a beloved member of the St. Mary’s County community who was known for his community involvement and activity. He died in 2012.

To learn more about Three Oaks Center, visit its Leader member page.