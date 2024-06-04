Save the Date: FAA Drone Symposium

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, June 4, 2024

The FAA Drone and Advanced Air Mobility Symposium will focus on how the FAA continues to safely integrate these aircraft while creating a framework to accelerate advanced operations. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.

The event, which runs from July 30 through August 1 at the Baltimore Convention Center, will bring together representatives from the FAA, other government agencies, international aviation experts, industry leaders, and academia.

The presenters and panelists will discuss the latest information and advancements related to the diverse uses of drones and the safe integration of Advanced Air Mobility aircraft, like air taxis, into the National Airspace System.

This year’s theme is “Connected Skies / Connected Communities.” Sessions and workshops will focus on how the FAA continues to safely integrate drones while creating a regulatory and operational framework to accelerate advanced operations such as beyond visual line of sight and UAS Traffic Management.

AAM sessions and workshops will focus on how air taxis and electric vertical take-off, and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will change aviation as we know it.

FAA panelists and speakers will highlight the agency’s ongoing work to enable safe, efficient and secure operations that meet the high safety standards the public expects and deserves.

To register and get updates on event programming, visit the FAA Drone and AAM Symposium website.

