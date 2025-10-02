Save the Date: Defense Summit Nov. 19

The Patuxent Partnership‘s annual Defense Summit will be held November 19, 2025, at the USMSM Smart Building in California, MD.

Registration will be available here.

Sponsorship opportunities for the summit may be found here. All sponsorship submissions and required materials must be submitted by October 22 to guarantee inclusion in the printed program.

For more information:

Addison Welch (event-related info) HR & Membership Coordinator [email protected] / 301-866-0541

Vandy Young (logos/advertisements) Communications & Public Relations Manager [email protected] / 240-317-6001

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

