Save Date for Healthy St. Mary’s Meeting

Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, which is supported by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, has set the date for its annual meeting. The meeting will be held Sept. 19, 2019.

The annual meeting provides an opportunity for participants to network, learn from public health experts, and receive updates on local health improvement efforts.

The 2019 HSMP meeting will include learning sessions from distinguished speakers on various topics related to the four priority health issues facing St. Mary’s County: Access to Care, Behavioral Health, Healthy Eating & Active Living, and Tobacco Use & Exposure to Secondhand Smoke.

The speaker for one of the breakout sessions — Charles County Mobile Integrated Healthcare: Paving the Way to a Healthier Community — has been announced.

Amber Starn, MPH, is the epidemiologist and director of health promotions for the Charles County Department of Health. She has more than 15 years experience working in the public health arena as an epidemiologist, grant writer, health educator, and clinical researcher. The presentation will give an overview of the Charles County Mobile Integrated Healthcare (MIH) program, outlining program eligibility, the referral process, sources of funding, program outcomes, success stories, challenges, lessons learned, and future expansion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I have to be a member of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership to attend this event?

No, anyone that is interested is welcome to attend the HSMP annual meeting. But if you would like to help create a healthier St. Mary’s County you can join HSMP for free by visiting the group’s website.

Will Continuing Education Units (CEUs) be provided?

Yes, HSMP’s partners at the Department of Social Services will be coordinating CEUs for interested attendees. Attendees that met the requirements will receive their CEUs by mail. Please contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services with any questions regarding the status of your CEUs.

