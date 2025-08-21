Saturation Saturday to Bring Increased DUI Patrols

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, August 21, 2025

St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office Partners With MADD for Initiative

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is joining forces with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) this Saturday, August 23, 2025, for Saturation Saturday, a nationwide initiative aimed at preventing impaired driving and saving lives.

As part of the effort, deputies will increase DUI patrols and enforcement operations throughout the county. The goal is simple but urgent: to stop impaired drivers before they can cause crashes, injuries, or deaths on the roadways. The enhanced operation comes in addition to the sheriff’s office’s regular efforts to combat drunk driving year-round.

“Your decisions behind the wheel affect others; make good ones. Drunk driving is a 100 percent preventable crime, yet it continues to devastate families and communities,” Sheriff Steve Hall said.

MADD launched Saturation Saturday eight years ago as a coordinated campaign with law enforcement agencies nationwide. The initiative is designed to coincide with the busy late-summer travel period and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

According to federal traffic data, drunk driving fatalities rise sharply around Labor Day weekend. In 2023 alone, 511 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes nationwide during the holiday period.

The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to make responsible choices: