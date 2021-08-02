Sailor Charged in Assault Ship Fire

A member of the USS Bohomme Richard crew was charged late last week for starting the fire that destroyed the amphibious assault ship in July 2020, Reuters reports. The US Navy seaman apprentice has been charged with aggravated arson and hazarding of a vessel or aircraft under Articles 126 and 110, respectively, of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, reports Navy Times.

The Navy completed the first test flight of a Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system in its latest hardware and software configuration, reports janes.com.

Two US Navy sailors died of COVID-19 last week, reports Navy Times. The service declined to say whether either was vaccinated.

DoD says employees working in areas at high risk for transmission need to begin using face masks again as a measure to prevent the continued spread of the coronavirus, reports Military Times.

NAS Pax River outlined its policy on wearing face masks on base, reports The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

The USS Independence littoral combat ship was decommissioned last week, reports Navy Times. That leaves the fleet with 22 LCSs. The Independence had been n service for 11 years.

The US State Department announced two potential foreign military sales deals, reports Breaking Defense, one for 18 CH-53K heavy lift helicopters to Israel and another for 300 Javelin FGM-148 missiles to Thailand. Total price tag would be more than $4 billion.

Hackers behind the SolarWinds attack compromised employee accounts in more than two dozen federal prosecutors’ offices, reports The Hill. The US Department of Justice issued an update on the SolarWinds last week. In total, hackers gained access to “one or more employees’ ” emails in 27 office across 15 states and the District of Columbia.

President Joe Biden signed legislation that will reimburse more than a half-billion dollars the National Guard spent on protecting the US Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection, reports The Associated Press. Maryland National Guard MAJ GEN Timothy Gowen was among those pushing for the reimbursement, reports Maryland Matters. Guard troops from Maryland were deployed to the Capitol on Jan. 7. McGowen said a cash infusion was needed before Aug. 1 or the Guard could be forced to immediately cancel most training programs for the rest of the year.

The first group of interpreters from Afghanistan have arrived in the US, reports Daily Mail. About 200 people were taken to Fort Lee, VA, after their evacuation flight landed at Washington Dulles Airport. Many thousands who aided the US war effort remain in that country, reports Politico. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) has said the evacuation of the Afghanis “is just a complete disaster.”

Tensions are escalating in the Middle East following an attack that killed two people on a tanker in the Arabian Sea on Thursday, reports CNN. The tanker was attacked by an armed drone thought to be operated by Iran.

Task & Purpose says that Congress just can’t let go of the A-10 Warthog. In its proposal for the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, the Senate Armed Services Committee prohibited the US Air Force from retiring any A-10 aircraft in FY22.

New Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall took office on Wednesday, reports Air Force Times. Kendall has pledged to address a range of issues plaguing the service, from pilot retention to subpar military housing. He’s likewise in charge of maturing the young Space Force into a full-fledged branch of the armed forces.

Aerospace Industries Association executive Alex Wagner is the Biden administration nominee to be assistant Air Force secretary for manpower and reserve affairs, reports Air Force Times. Wagner currently serves as AIA’s vice president for strategic initiatives.

The United Kingdom’s Space Command has been established, reports UPI. The unit will take control of the British Space Operations Center, its SKYNET military communications center and the ballistic early warning radar station.

The US is warning about what analysts have described as a major expansion of China’s nuclear missile silo fields at a time of heightened tension between Beijing and Washington, reports Military Times.

Army Reserve 1st LT Amber English won a gold medal in the women’s skeet shooting event last week at the Tokyo Olympic games, reports Army Times.

DefSec Lloyd Austin spoke via Zoom to 15 service members competing in the Olympics, reports the Defense Department.

Several robots are being put to work in Tokyo during the games, reports NPR. Field support robots were used during rugby competitions to retrieve balls and were also used during track and filed events. Others welcomed guests and offered event information. Organizers called them futuristic ambassadors. The head of the Tokyo 2020 Robot Project said the project is intended to showcase the practical and real-life benefits of such machines.

Contracts:

American Systems, Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $165,409,685 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides software engineering and technical support services in support of a wide range of naval air programs for aircraft systems and subsystems for the Naval Air Systems Command Software Engineering Department. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (93%); North Island, California (3%); Seattle, Washington (2%); Indianapolis, Indiana (1%); and Jacksonville, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed in August 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; four offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042121D0035).

Sustainable Building Solutions LLC, Washington, DC, is awarded a maximum-value $45,000,000 firm fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for design-bid-build roofing repairs and replacement projects at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Naval Support Facility Indian Head, and Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland; Indian Head, Maryland; and Dahlgren, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by July 2026. An initial task order (N4008021F4797) is awarded at $136,233 for replacement of the roof for Building B-606 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. Work for this task order will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by November 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $136,233 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with five proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N40080-21-D-0015).

RCT Systems Inc., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a five year (no options) $49,702,869 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development activities associated with advancement and improvement in current and future shipboard systems. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland (68%); Fayetteville, Arkansas (19%); Tuscaloosa, Alabama (10%); and Tallahassee, Florida (3%), and is expected to be completed by July 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $12.898,044 (81%); and 2020 research, development test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,025,467 (19%) will be obligated at time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via white paper selection under a broad agency announcement via the beta.sam.gov website, with 50 offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-4109).

Delphinus Engineering Inc., Eddystone, Pennsylvania (N64498-21-D-4044); Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N64498-21-D-4045); Epsilon System Solutions Inc., Portsmouth, Virginia (N64498-21-D-4046); Life Cycle Engineering Inc., North Charleston, South Carolina (N64498-21-D-4047); McKean Defense Group LLC, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (N64498-21-D-4048); Research and Development Solutions Inc., McLean, Virginia (N64498-21-D-4049); and Transtecs Corp., Wichita, Kansas (N64498-21-D-4050); are awarded a combined $249,735,666 cost-plus-fixed fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering and technical services on shipboard and shore-based systems, in the areas of cybersecurity engineering support, integrated logistics support, and quality assurance support. Performance will be accomplished on Navy surface ships, carriers, submarines and service craft. Each awardee will be awarded $3,865 ($500 minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Work will be performed in the Norfolk, Virginia area (45%); other East Coast areas (5%); the West Coast (45%); and various locations outside of the continental US (5%). Work will be assigned according to individual task orders and is expected to be completed by July 2027. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $3,865 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contract actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with seven offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

BCG Federal Corp., Bethesda, Maryland (N00189-21-D-0021); Grant Thornton Public Sector LLC, Arlington, Virginia (N00189-21-D-0022); and McKinsey & Company Inc. Washington, DC, Office, Washington, DC (N00189-21-D-0023), are awarded a $223,591,227 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract that will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price task orders to obtain strategic contractor services to assist with transformation efforts that include Naval Sustainment System – supply, perform to plan logistics, supply chain and logistics technology, and enterprise transformations in support of Naval Supply Systems Command and the Department of the Navy. The contracts will include a five-year base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 – option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total value to $246,761,679. The base ordering period will begin September 2021 and is expected to be completed by September 2026; if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by March 2027. All work will be performed at various contractor facilities throughout the US in which the percentage of work at each of those locations cannot be determined at this time. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount, and funds will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract was competitively procured for the award of multiple contracts pursuant to the authority set forth in Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.504. The requirement was solicited through beta.sam.gov, with 10 offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $33,059,844 modification (P00218) to contract W31P4Q-08-C-0418 for the Integrated Fires Mission Command Integrated Battle Command System Development Program. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $9,794,983 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Referentia Systems Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii, has been awarded a $13,572,902 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00007) to exercise the second option period under previously awarded contract FA489019CA012. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $52,716,662, and was issued under the Small Business Innovation Research (SIBR) program for the period Aug. 1, 2021, to July 31, 2022. The location of performance is Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of award. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Hampton, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Management Consulting & Research Inc., McLean, Virginia, has been awarded an $8,555,595 firm-fixed-price, and $126,734 cost reimbursable contract modification (P00012) to support Year Two through Year Five under Contract Line Item Numbers 0001, 0004 and 0007 for software licenses, platform, cyber and toolchain support applicable to the development operations (DevOps) environment contract (FA8806-20-F-0002). This contract provides for Platform 1 improvements, which include the creation, implementation and testing of the DevOps to expedite software delivery. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2025. The cumulative contract is $41,064,920, and fiscal 2021-2024 research, development, test, and evaluation 3620 funds in the amount of $1,048,631 are being obligated at time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

CASS Professional Services Corp., Temecula, California (N0042121D0033); and Omega Aerial Refueling Services, Alexandria, Virginia (N0042121D0034), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. These contracts provide contractor-owned, contractor-operated, air-to-air refueling services to receivers for receiver pilot initial qualifications, recurring pilot refresher readiness training and supporting fleet exercises for Department of Defense agencies, Department of Navy fleet and test customers, Foreign Military Sales customers and government contractors. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $900,078,260, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed at various West Coast fleet area control and surveillance facility (FACSFAC) training ranges (35%); various Marine Corps training ranges (35%); various East Coast FACSFAC training ranges (25%); and various locations outside the continental US (5%), and is expected to be completed in July 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; six proposals were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

PAE Aviation and Technical Services LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $98,000,000 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides organizational, selected intermediate, limited depot level maintenance and logistics support services for the F-5 F/N aircraft. Work will be performed at Naval Air Station (NAS) Key West, Florida (32%); NAS Fallon, Nevada (30%); Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Arizona (25%); and NAS Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Louisiana (13%), and is expected to be completed in January 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042121D0036).

