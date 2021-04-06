Russia Tests US in Arctic, Eastern Europe

US Army paratroopers proceed to the rally point during a simulated forced entry parachute assault at the Malemute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 31, 2021. The soldiers are part of the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade with the ability to rapidly deploy worldwide and are trained to conduct military operations in austere conditions. (Air Force photo by Alejandro Pena)

Russia is increasing its military presence in the Arctic region and testing its newest weapons, reports CNN. Russia is also upping its saber rattling in Eastern Europe, reports The Hill. In the past two weeks, Moscow has moved to test the Biden administration and its allies on land, in the air, and at sea. Chief of the US Northern Command Air Force GEN Glen VanHerck said it is an attempt by Russia “to reassert on a global stage their influence and their capabilities,” reports newsmax.com.

Late last month, three Russian ballistic missile submarines surfaced next to each other from beneath the ice near the North Pole, reports The Drive. It was part of a major Arctic exercise. It underscores the growing geopolitical competition in this highly strategic region, according to the report. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the military exercise in the Arctic region showcases the Russian military’s ability to operate in extreme conditions, reports Voice of America. He also ordered continued “Arctic expeditions and research in the Far North to help ensure Russia’s security.”

The US Army recently outlined its Arctic strategies, reports Stars and Stripes, and the need to reinvigorate how it trains, equips, and positions troops in that region as competition with Russia and China grows. Read the report here.

The US Air Force will lead the services in the biennial, 12-day Northern Edge exercise in the Pacific beginning May 3, reports Air Force Times.

The Defense Department will spend nearly a quarter-billion dollars to reorganize its data for artificial intelligence development, reports Defense One.

Two rockets landed Sunday near the Balad air base just north of Baghdad where American trainers are present, reports Military Times, causing no casualties or damage.

At least one Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle was “part of coalition forces which conducted air strikes at request and approval of government of Iraq” over the weekend, reports Air Force Times. The jet took part in a combined air and partner ground operation against ISIS targets.

A ceremony late last week ended the involvement of the 9th Air Expeditionary Task Force-Levant in the air campaign against Islamic State forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, with NATO and other allied partners, reports UPI.

More nominees for undersecretary positions at the Pentagon have been announced, reports Defense News. They are Michael Brown, Ronald Moultrie, and Mike McCord. Brown, head of the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit, is the nominee for undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment. Ronald Moultrie has been nominated for the job of undersecretary for intelligence and security, the top civilian intelligence role at DoD. Moultrie, retired Air Force linguist, had served in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and had been a member of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Senior Intelligence Service, according to the White House. McCord, would serve his second stint as undersecretary-comptroller, DoD’s top financial official.

Eight teams are advancing in the Phase II of the Artificial Intelligence for Small Unit Maneuvers (AISUM) Prize Challenge, reports NAVSEA. Heron Systems Inc. will join ASEC Inc., Codex Laboratories LLC, Draper, EpiSys Science Inc., Indiana University-Bloomington, Raytheon BBN Technologies, and TurbineOne LLC.

Vandenberg Air Force Base is the preferred location for specialized training on the future ICBMs, currently known as the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent, reports Air Force Times.

The USS Johnston sunk on Oct. 25, 1944, during the Battle of Leyte Gulf in the Pacific Ocean. Caladan Oceanic, an undersea technology company says its has found the sunken ship, reports Navy Times. According to the report, the shipwreck was found in October 2019, and the identity was recently confirmed.

Cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis have increased across the military over the past eight years, the March 2021 edition of Medical Surveillance Monthly Report, a military health journal, reveals. Patterns in sexually transmitted infection frequency mirrored those of the civilian population, but rates of infection in the military were in many cases disproportionately higher, reports Military Times.

The attack Friday at the US Capitol is pushing its police force “further toward crisis,” reports The Associated Press. Since the Jan. 6 riots there, many officers resigned, many are considering early retirement, and many are looking for new jobs.

West Point cadet Elizabeth Bradley, Class of 2022, finished the Indoor Obstacle Course Test, in 2 minutes, 20 seconds, shattering the record 2 minutes, 26 seconds, set in 2017, reports Military.com. Stars and Stripes reports that CAPT Katie Hernandez, company commander of an ordnance disposal unit at Fort Campbell, KY, broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest mile run by a woman wearing a bomb disposal suit.

After nearly a month of being confined to their rooms as the US Naval Academy controlled a COVID-19 outbreak, midshipmen were allowed on liberty last weekend, reports Capital Gazette.

NASA’s miniature Ingenuity helicopter has safely deployed on Mars, setting the stage for a potential first flight on the Red Planet, reports NPR. On Saturday, the Ingenuity had separated from the rover’s belly and survived the four-inch drop to the planet’s surface.

Washington, DC’s office market continued to soften in the first quarter of this year, reports WTOP News, with the largest single-quarter occupancy loss on record.

The world’s oldest living general has turned 107, reports Military.com. Harry Edgar Goldsworthy spent 33 years in the service and said he flew in more than 30 different types of aircraft, either as a pilot or in a back seat for some kind of testing. Patch.com reports he served most of World War II flying submarine patrols around Puerto Rico and the East Coast until he was assigned to fly missions in campaigns against the Japanese during summer 1945.

Contract:

DCS Corp., Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $19,999,845 modification (P00053) to contract W56HZV-17-C-L422 for support services for modeling and simulation to conduct warrior/hardware-in-the-loop simulations. Work will be performed in Warren, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $19,999,845 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

