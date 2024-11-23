Rotary’s Flags For Heroes Celebration Honors 76

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, November 23, 2024

Pictured from left in the front row are Tripp Gauner, Dan Burris, Kelly Ostrow, Scott Ostrow, Lynn Fitrell, Melissa Rodriguez, Beth Dodson, Ashleigh Sanford, Kathy Perlick, Cathy Askey, Heidi Askey, and Bob Askey. In the back row are Robin Finnacom, Billy Higgs, Michael Blackwell, Ray Dodson, Mike Thompson, and Chris Perlick. (Photo courtesy of Leonardtown Rotary Club)

The Leonardtown Rotary Club held its annual Flags For Heroes celebration November 10. Flags For Heroes recognize personal heroes both past and present with American flags displayed at the College of Southern Maryland’s Leonardtown campus. The flags will remain in place throughout November.

This year, 76 heroes’ names were recognized during the roll call.

“Each year we honor individuals who exemplify Rotary’s motto, Service Above Self,” said Scott Ostrow, president of the Leonardtown Rotary Club. “A hero is anyone who’s made a lasting and positive impression on you, your family or the community.”

Kelly Ostrow, Mr. Ostrow’s daughter, lead attendees in signing “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the ceremony.

Leonardtown Rotary thanks its Silver Flags For Heroes sponsors including Cathy and Bob Askey, Robin Finnacom, American Electric Warfare Associates, and the Cedar Point Federal Credit Union. Bronze Sponsors include Dan and Donna Burris, Alison Robinson, Lisa and Michael Blackwell, Chris Perlick, Cedar Lane Senior Living Community, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, and WPJM Higgs LLC.

A special note of gratitude goes to Ye Olde Towne Café for supporting Flags For Heroes by allowing the club to display its marketing banners for the event year after year.

Funds raised from Flags For Heroes sponsorships finance CSM scholarships as well as other Leonardtown Rotary Club charitable causes.