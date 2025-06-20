RoboNation Brings SUAS Competition to St. Mary’s

The sky isn’t the limit, it’s the starting line. Next week, more than 20 international student teams will launch their autonomous unmanned aerial systems into realistic mission scenarios, bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world technological application.

RoboNation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing robotics education and workforce development, will host the 2025 Student Unmanned Aerial Systems, or SUAS, contest from June 24–26 at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in California, MD.

Supporting RoboNation’s mission to build the workforce of tomorrow through hands-on robotics education, the SUAS competition doesn’t just challenge students, it equips them to lead in an increasingly tech-driven world.

The competition, held annually since 2002, is designed to foster interest in the autonomous aerial systems industry and engage students in a challenging mission-based contest. Teams must design, build, and demonstrate an autonomous UAS capable of complex tasks, such as autonomous navigation, obstacle avoidance, aerial imaging, and precision payload delivery.

These skills reflect cutting-edge applications of drone technology in industry and defense. By tackling these scenarios, students gain practical experience in systems engineering, coding, and airspace safety, preparing them to solve real-world problems using advanced robotics.

The 2025 contest will welcome approximately 300 students from 53 international university and high performing high school teams. For RoboNation, which assumed management of the SUAS competition in 2023, the program exemplifies the synergy of real-world technology education and workforce development. The competition provides a platform for students from around the world to showcase their ingenuity, technical prowess, and teamwork on an international stage.

“Workforce development is at the heart of the SUAS competition,” said Daryl Davidson, president & CEO of RoboNation. “This event equips students with real-world skills, fosters a solution-oriented mindset, and provides the collaborative experience needed to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving technology workforce.”

Mission demonstration flights are scheduled to run from the morning of June 25 through June 26, concluding with an awards ceremony on the afternoon of June 26.

About RoboNation

RoboNation, a nonprofit organization, is on a mission to provide hands-on robotics education, empowering students to tackle global challenges.

With a portfolio of nine educational programs spanning K-12 and university levels, RoboNation cultivates the next generation of engineers, manufacturers, fabricators, programmers, and more. Participants in RoboNation programs represent the highly skilled workforce of tomorrow.

