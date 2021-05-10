Restaurants Can Apply for Relief Funds

Office of Rep. Steny H. Hoyer photo

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer visited two restaurants in Charles County last week that received Paycheck Protection Program loans through emergency COVID-19 relief legislation. The loans helped these businesses keep their doors open and employees on the payroll during the public health emergency.

The congressman stopped at Grille No. 13 and Lucianna’s Steakhouse, both in Waldorf.

May 5 marked the first day applications were accepted for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Funded through the American Rescue Plan, the restaurant fund will provide restaurants like Grille No. 13 and Lucianna’s Steakhouse with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss, up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location.

Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023.

“I enjoyed visiting Grille No. 13 and Lucianna’s Steakhouse [May 5] to speak with workers and management about the positive impact PPP loans had on their businesses,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “This funding, provided through emergency COVID-19 relief legislation passed by Congress, helped these restaurants stay open during the pandemic, allowing them to keep employees on the payroll and ensuring they were able to continue serving our community.”

The new assistance available to restaurants through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund will further help local businesses as the economy rebounds from the pandemic, Mr. Hoyer said.

“Local restaurants play a vital role in our local economy, which is why I was glad to visit both Grille No. 13 and Lucianna’s Steakhouse today and thank employees for their commitment to our communities,” Rep. Hoyer said. “I’ll continue to work closely with small businesses and restaurants throughout the Fifth District to ensure they have the resources they need to rebuild and grow as we overcome this pandemic.”

