Resources Available for Small Businesses

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer celebrates National Small Business Week by recognizing the work of small businesses and entrepreneurs across Maryland’s 5th District.

“Our small businesses and entrepreneurs are what make our district special,” he said. “From our local restaurants to our grocery stores, these small firms are the heartbeat of our communities and help drive our economic growth.”

The congressman made a visit to the Patuxent Brewing Company in Waldorf, the only black-owned brewery in Charles County, to meet with its owners.

“I enjoyed touring the brewery and hearing about how co-owners Gene Lott, Tranice Watts, and Davie Feaster have found success since the business’ opening in 2019 and their efforts to give back to our community,” Mr. Hoyer said.

He noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses have worked hard to keep the lights on and their doors open.

“With the bipartisan CARES Act, Congress established programs like the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, and the Targeted EIDL Advance Program to provide relief for owners,” he said. “Building on this work through the American Rescue Plan, Democrats in Congress voted to provide an additional $50 billion in funding for small businesses to strengthen opportunities for them to make it through this crisis. Now, it is important to look ahead and ensure our small businesses can thrive well into the future.”

Rep. Hoyer has provided a list of resources that can assist local businesses.

For Maryland Resources

For Maryland general resources for small business owners, visit the Maryland Small Business Development Center here.

For information on the Maryland COVID-19 RELIEF Programs for Businesses, go here.

For resources from the Maryland Women’s Business Center, go here.

For information on the University of Maryland Veterans Business Outreach Center, email veteranbusiness@umd.edu.

For SCORE Business Mentoring in Southern Maryland, go here; For Prince George’s County, go here.

For Resources from the Small Business Administration

To learn about the Paycheck Protection Program, go here. To learn about Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness, go here.

To learn about the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan, go here.

To learn about debt relief offered through the Small Business Administration, go here.

To find small business resources in your area, go here.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.