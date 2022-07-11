Report: Future of Warfare Relies on Emerging Tech

Data analytics firm Govini said that the US government must commit to “meaningful” spending on emerging technologies to keep up with China and other US competitors, reports Defense News. The National Security Scorecard: Critical Technologies Edition said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict shows that the future of warfare lies with emerging technologies, such as autonomous and semi-autonomous drones and artificial intelligence.

The US Navy demonstrated a new mine countermeasure prototype technology aboard the MQ-8C Fire Scout UAS, reports Seapower Magazine. The testing took place at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida and proved the reliable and repeatable high performance of the MQ-8C Fire Scout.

COL Adam Rogge, commander of the 233rd Space Group of the Colorado Air National Guard, said the initial cost to establish a US Space Force National Guard would be low, reports Federal News Network. Rogge estimates that the price tag would be about a quarter of a million dollars. The Space Force itself isn’t sure it wants a traditional Guard component. Service officials floated the idea of a “space component” in April before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The US Space Force’s Space Rapid Capabilities Office is on track to deliver its first system this year, reports Air Force Times. Service leaders said this demonstrates the value of its unique role in the space acquisition ecosystem.

The US Navy said it can’t keep up with demand for highly trained warfare tactics instructors, reports Military Times, despite all of the benefits of becoming a WTI.

CMDR Seth Rumler, CO of the fast-attack submarine Scranton, has been relieved of his duties “due to loss of confidence in his ability to command,” reports Navy Times. Rumler has been commander of the submarine for eight months.

A move by lawmakers to make permanent an increase the minimum wage for federal contractors as part of the annual defense authorization bill faces Republican opposition as the measure heads to the House floor for debate, reports Navy Times. Critics believe that minimum wage laws unfairly limit businesses and that an increase would force federal departments to but back on services.

US House of Representatives lawmakers passed their $840 billion version of the National Defense Authorization Act out of committee last month, incorporating a series of amendments that included, among others, a procurement measure for bison meat, reports Air Force Times. The proposal calls for bison meat to be purchased from native tribes and organizations.

Included in military equipment heading to Ukraine from the US are four more M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, reports Defense News. Theses medium-range rocket systems and ammunition are part of an additional $400 million package of equipment and supplies announced Friday by the Defense Department.

Russian cosmonauts are accused of spreading anti-Ukraine propaganda from the International Space Station, reports Space.com. The cosmonauts were pictured holding the flags of the Luhansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic, two Russian-backed separatist territories in eastern Ukraine. The images are described as blatant propaganda, an unfortunate misuse of the ISS as a political bargaining chip following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The US Army’s deadline for its part-time soldiers in the Army Reserve and Army National Guard to receive the COVID-19 vaccine passed earlier this month, reports Military Times, and tens of thousands of members face potential discharges as the service fights to buoy its end strength in a tough year for recruiting.

The unemployment rate for veterans of every era since the Vietnam War fell below 3% in June, reports Navy Times, the first time those various generations of troops have reached that mark since early 2019.

A Boston University School of Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine study found that US veterans are at higher risk for several physical and mental health issues, including erectile dysfunction, reports Military Times. According to researchers, 14% of veterans reported symptoms of erectile dysfunction. The national average is 10%.

Defense and intelligence officials are considering updates to psychological and emotional health questions on security clearance forms as part of an effort to assure employees who seek mental health care won’t affect their clearance status, reports Federal News Network.

An American Psychiatric Association Healthy Minds poll finds that nearly all Americans are worried about inflation as economic worries oust COVID-19 as the nation’s top source of stress, reports UPI.

An unarmed military Minotaur II+ rocket blew up about 10 seconds after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base, CA, last week, reports Military Times. No injuries were reported in the nighttime test. Vandenberg routinely holds live tests of unarmed missile bodies — without a nuclear warhead inside — to check how the aging ICBMs are faring and to vet new technology.

The remains of a US Army Air Forces technical sergeant, who died after he was sent to a prisoner of war camp during World War II, have been identified, reports The Associated Press. William Teaff, 26, of Ohio was assigned to the 351st Bombardment Squadron. On March 6, 1944, he was the radio operator aboard a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber that was shot down over the Netherlands.

Shinzo Abe, killed Friday at 67, leaves a storied legacy as Japan’s longest-serving premier, reports NPR. Abe was giving a speech in Nara, a city in western Japan, just ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary elections, when a man fatally shot him from behind with a handmade firearm.

The Maryland League of Conservation Voters issued its annual scorecard for members of the state legislature, reports Maryland Matters. Based on the 2022 session, the league’s report gave the General Assembly an A grade for climate and energy policy; A- for land and water conservation; B+ for transportation; and B for environmental justice.

The Washington Post reports that early voting in Maryland got off to a slow start. Voters trickled into early voting polling places on Thursday, the first day of early voting in the state. Early voting continues until Thursday, July 14. A number of factors could be influencing voter turnout, reports Maryland Matters, including the mid-summer primary date that was delayed because of redistricting, and the increase of mail-in balloting during COVID-19.

Contracts:

Accent Controls Inc., Kansas City, Missouri (W56HZV-22-D-ER01); ACE Electronics Defense Systems LLC, Aberdeen Providing Ground, Maryland (W56HZV-22-D-ER02); Akima Support Operations LLC, Herndon, Virginia (W56HZV-22-D-ER03); Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland (W56HZV-22-D-ER04); KBR Services LLC, Fulton, Maryland (W56HZV-22-D-ER05); ManTech Advanced Systems International Inc., Herndon, Virginia (W56HZV-22-D-ER06); Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin (W56HZV-22-D-ER07); PD Systems Inc., Springfield, Virginia (W56HZV-22-D-ER08); Ricardo Defense Inc., Troy, Michigan (W56HZV-22-D-ER09); Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia (W56HZV-22-D-ER10); Strategic Resources Inc., McLean, Virginia (W56HZV-22-D-ER11); Technica LLC, Charleston, South Carolina (W56HZV-22-D-ER12); VSE Corp., Alexandria, Virginia (W56HZV-22-D-ER13); DUCOM Inc., Silver Spring, Maryland (W56HZV-22-D-ER14); Bigelow Family Holdings LLC, doing business as Mettle Ops, Sterling Heights, Michigan (W56HZV-22-D-ER15); MTP Drivetrain Services LLC, Many, Louisiana (W56HZV-22-D-ER16); Sirco Correctional Services, Susanville, California (W56HZV-22-D-ER17); Solution One Industries Inc., Killeen, Texas (W56HZV-22-D-ER18); Vanquish Worldwide LLC, Knoxville, Tennessee (W56HZV-22-D-ER19); WS3, LLC, doing business as Waltonen Engineering Inc., Warren, Michigan (W56HZV-22-D-ER20); and Yulista Aviation Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W56HZV-22-D-ER21), will compete for each order of the $910,000,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for repair and overhaul support services required to keep machines, systems and vehicles in functioning working order. Bids were solicited via the internet with 22 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 7, 2027. US Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Northampton, Massachusetts, is awarded a $53,427,751 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and firm fixed modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6249 for the procurement of production hardware and engineering services in support of new construction and in-service class submarines. This contract includes system production and associated components in support of all new-construction and in-service class submarines. Work will be performed in Northampton, Massachusetts (85%); and Manassas, Virginia (15%), and is expected to be completed by May 2025. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $36,839,163 (69%); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,388,811 (29%); and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,199,777 (2%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

GW Management Services, Rockville, Maryland (N40080-20-D-0022); Biscayne Contractors Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (N40080-20-D-0023); Tuckman-Barbee Construction Co. Inc., Upper Marlboro, Maryland (N40080-20-D-0024); C.E.R. Inc., Baltimore, Maryland (N40080-20-D-0025), Belt Built-CFM JV, Crofton, Maryland (N40080-20-D-20026), EGI HSU JV LLC, Rockville, Maryland (N40080-21-D-0027); Desbuild EGMS JV LLC, Hyattsville, Maryland (N40080-21-D-0028); and Tidewater Inc., Elkridge, Maryland (N40080-21-D-0029), are awarded a combined $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification under a multiple award construction contract. This modification provides for the exercise of Option 1 for construction projects located with the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington Integrated Process Team (IPT) Blue area of operations (AO). The total cumulative contract amount after exercise of these option will be $96,000,000. Work will be performed in the NAVFAC Washington IPT Blue AO, but not limited to, Maryland (35%); Virginia (35%); and Washington, DC (30%). The option period is from July 2022 to July 2023. No task orders are being issued at this time. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Task orders will be primarily funded by fiscal 2022 and 2023 military construction (Navy); and operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Wiley Wilson Burns & McDonnell JV, Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N40080-20-D-0018. This modification provides for the exercise of Option 2 for miscellaneous architect-engineering services for the general and administrative facilities at various locations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington’s area of operations (AO). The total contract amount after exercise of this option will be $45,000,000. Work will be performed at various administrative facilities within the NAVFAC Washington AO, including but not limited to, Maryland (35%); Virginia (35%); and Washington, DC (30%). The option period is from July 2022 to July 2023. No task orders are being issued at this time. No funds will be obligated at time of award, and funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Task orders will be primarily funded by fiscal 2022 military construction (Navy); and operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is awarded an $11,970,130 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for the design of the Medium Unmanned Undersea Vehicle. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $358,486,444. Work will be performed in Lynnwood, Washington (70%); Arlington, Virginia (10%); Newport, Rhode Island (10%); Long Beach, Mississippi (5%); and San Diego, California (5%), and is expected to be completed by June 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 2032. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,084,895 (59%); and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,885,235 (41%) will be obligated at time of award, of which $7,084,895 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with four offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-6303).

Cardno-Amec Foster Wheeler JV, Charlottesville, Virginia, is awarded an $11,590,699 firm-fixed-price task order N6247322F4429 for BUILDER Sustainment Management System implementation at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii; MCB Camp Smedley D. Butler, Japan; Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan; and Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, South Korea. Work will be performed in Hawaii, Japan, and South Korea, and is expected to be completed by October 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $11,590,699 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured via the sam.gov website in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.505. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-20-D-0615).

CACI Inc. – Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, is being awarded a labor-hour contract option with a maximum value of $12,864,384 for Comptroller Mission Systems support for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller). This modification exercises the remaining 11 months of Option Year 2 with a period of performance of July 16, 2022, through June 15, 2023. The first month of the period of performance, June 16, 2022, through July 15, 2022, was incrementally funded at $1,072,032, and this action funds the balance of the option period. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $36,219,225 from $24,426,873. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia, with an expected completion date of June 15, 2023. Fiscal 2022 Office of the Undersecretary of Defense (Comptroller) defense-wide operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,792,352 are being obligated at the time of the award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-20-F-0099).

Sikorsky Aircraft Co., a Lockheed Martin Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $32,645,168 firm-fixed-price order (N6134022F7009) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order procures one CH-53K containerized flight training device (2F243-2) based on low-rate initial production Lot 4 configuration in support of CH-53K phase II training system efforts. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia (67%); Stratford, Connecticut (18%); and Orlando, Florida (15%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,645,168 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, is awarded a $15,418,946 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Cooperative Engagement Replacement Elemental Digital Beamforming (EDBF) System (CERES) for Multi-Beam Array for Cooperative Engagement (MACE) — an advanced AESA (Active Electronic Steered Aperture) transceiver system for shipboard application. This contract provides for the development of a next-generation MACE transceiver array system prototype. This effort pursues an upgrade to the Planar Array Antenna Assembly (PAAA) Line Replacement Modules (LRMs) and array with new radio frequency and digital LRMs that provide simultaneous multi-beam communication capability. Work will be performed in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by July 10, 2025. The maximum dollar value, including a 36-month base period with no option periods, is $15,418,946. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,476,732 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured from Special Notice (N00014-21-S-SN13) entitled, “Multi-Beam Array for Cooperative Engagement (MACE) under (N00014-21-S-B001), titled “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement for Navy and Marine Corps Science & Technology”. Seven proposals were received in response to the notice. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00014-22-C-1067).

Northrop Grumman Corp., Space Systems Sector, Dulles, Virginia, has been awarded a $22,145,129 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract for the Rapid On-orbit Space Technology Evaluation Ring (ROOSTER) effort. This contract provides for the delivery of a ROOSTER space vehicle, a multi-manifest rideshare satellite supporting operational and prototype missions in a geostationary orbit and maturing technology needed to conduct on-orbit refueling for future missions. Work will be performed in Dulles, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 Space Force research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,200,000 are being obligated at the time of award. US Space Force, Space Systems Command, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity (FA8814-22-C-0004).

