Early Voting in MD Through July 14

Early Voting

Maryland’s 2022 Primary Election will be Tuesday, July 19. Early voting will be held for eight days and begins Thursday, July 7, through Thursday, July 14, from 7 am until 8 pm.

St. Mary’s County will have three early voting centers:

  • Bay District firehouse at 46900 Shangri-La Drive Lexington Park
  • Hollywood firehouse at 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood
  • Mechanicsville firehouse at 28165 Hills Club Road in Mechanicsville

The Gubernatorial Primary Election Day is 7 am to 8 pm Tuesday, July 19.

If you vote early, you cannot vote on election day or by mail-in ballot.

Some St. Mary’s County voting districts have changed. Read more here.

Find sample ballots here.

Still have questions? Visit the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

