Report: DoD Making Progress on Cybersecurity

(US Cyber Command photo)

Russia’s assault on Ukraine is adding to concerns about US cybersecurity, as federal officials and some experts warn of Moscow’s malicious cyber history and reach in the digital domain, reports Defense News. A Pentagon’s Government Accountability Office report finds the US Defense Department is making progress on cybersecurity amid challenges. Pentagon networks store massive amounts of data and are under constant threat of attack from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

While speaking to members of his Security Council late last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is facing a barrage of cyberattacks from the West, reports The Associated Press. Putin said that “an outright aggression has been unleashed against Russia; a war has been waged in the information space.”

Russia has recently made claims that it has a new laser weapon prototype to attack drones and satellites being used in Ukraine. Some experts said those claims shouldn’t be taken seriously, reports Breaking Defense. “As with so many things that come from the Russians, it’s hard to separate fact from fiction,” said Mark Lewis, head of the National Defense Industrial Agency’s Emerging Technologies Institute. Lewis is also the former acting undersecretary of defense for research and engineering.

Heidi Shyu, the DoD undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, wants an “all in one” sensor for defense work, reports C4ISRNET. “I’m interested in pushing the technology toward a single sensor that has the ability to listen, the ability to do jamming, the ability to communicate, the ability to inject, all in one,” said the Pentagon tech chief. She was speaking at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference in Florida last week.

Kristine Martin Anderson will be the new chief operating officer at Booz Allen Hamilton, effective June 1, reports Homeland Security Today. Anderson, an executive vice president, is currently president of the firm’s civil sector.

Mike Lewis has been named digital battlespace technical program director at Booz Allen Hamilton, reports GovConWire. Lewis is the former technical director of defense and civil solutions at Raytheon Technologies.

What are the five best historical airplanes in the US military? 19fortyfive attempts to answer that question. Is it the F-35? Maybe the F-14 Tomcat? Or the F-4 Phantom?

The US is coordinating with South Korea and Japan on how they’ll respond should North Korea conduct a nuclear test or missile strike, reports Fox News. President Joe Biden began his first presidential trip to Asia in Seoul before moving on to Tokyo over the weekend. While in Seoul, Biden met with Hyundai Chairman Chung Euisun, where he highlighted $11 billion in new investments from the Korean automaker, including $5.5 billion to open a new electric vehicle factory in Savannah, GA, reports CNN. Biden also toured a Samsung chip manufacturing plant. The plant is a model for a $17 billion semiconductor facility that Samsung is planning to build in Texas and hopes to open in the second half of 2024, reports UPI.com.

CNN notes the five Asian military hotspots and how they play into Biden’s visit to Asia. The region is facing its most volatile security environment in decades.

Biden said Monday that the United States would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, reports The Associated Press, saying the burden to protect Taiwan is “even stronger’ after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The names of LT GEN Stephen Whiting and LT GEN John Shaw have been sent to the White House for potential nomination as the new US Space Force chief, reports Breaking Defense. Chief of Space Operations GEN Jay Raymond plans to retire in the fall.

US Army GEN Mark Milley addressed graduating cadets at West Point on Saturday. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff painted a grim picture of a world that is becoming more unstable, with great powers intent on changing the global order. “The world you are being commissioned into has the potential for significant international conflict between great powers. And that potential is increasing, not decreasing,” Milley said. “Whatever overmatch we, the United States, enjoyed militarily for the last 70 years is closing quickly, and the United States will be, in fact, we already are challenged in every domain of warfare, space, cyber, maritime, air, and of course land.”

The aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan and its strike group deployed Friday — months after returning to its homeport of Yokouska, Japan, from a five-month deployment last year, reports Navy Times.

The US Navy commissioned the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul as the newest Freedom-variant littoral combat ship during a ceremony Saturday in Duluth, MN, reports Naval Today. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul is the second naval ship to honor Minnesota’s Twin Cities, although each city has been honored twice before.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill urge DefSec Lloyd Austin to take steps to curb rising prices in military commissaries, as military families deal with inflationary grocery costs, reports Military Times.

The Defense Commissary Agency, which operates 240 US military commissaries around the world, said limits on purchases of baby formula are beginning. DCA wants to ensure everyone gets the needed formula for now.

Fulfilling a “critical need,” military planes are delivering infant formula from Europe to the US, reports USA Today. Regulators are increasing baby formula imports from other countries to help. The first shipment, carrying 78,000 pounds of specialty infant formula, arrived Sunday in Indiana, reports CNBC.

Personal finance website WalletHub has ranked the best states for military retirees. Maryland ranked eighth on that list.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources released its 2022 Chesapeake Baywide Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey showing the lowest number of crabs ever recorded, reports Patch.com. Maryland has tracked the crab count since 1990.

Contracts:

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $422,662,824 fixed-price incentive (firm target) modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-5500 to exercise options for hardware production of the AN/SPY-6(V) Family of Radars. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts (29%); Scottsdale, Arizona (14%); San Diego, California (12%); Sykesville, Maryland (10%); Syracuse, New York (8%); Stafford Springs, Connecticut (5%); Hanahan, South Carolina (3%); Indianapolis, Indiana (3%); Cerritas, California (3%); Huntsville, Alabama (3%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (2%); Dallas, Texas (2%); Riverside, California (2%); Tulsa, Oklahoma (2%); Eau Claire, Wisconsin (1%); and Newark, California (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $404,751,741 (96%); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,911,083 (4%) will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Space, Littleton, Colorado, is awarded a $63,000,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and fixed-price-incentive fee un-priced letter contract modification (PH0004) to a previously awarded and announced unpriced letter contract (N00030-22-C-1025) for program management, engineering development, systems integration, long-lead material procurement, and special tooling and equipment procurement in support of missile production. Work will be performed in Denver, Colorado (44.9%); Magna, Utah (19.2%); Huntsville, Alabama (13.7%); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (12.5%); East Aurora, New York (4.7%); Sunnyvale, California (2.9%); Washington, DC (1.3%); and various other locations (less than 1% each, 0.8% total). Work is expected to be completed on Sept. 2, 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,925,000 are being obligated upon award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

IBM Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $13,699,575 firm-fixed-price modification (P00029) to previously awarded contract FA7014-19-F-A152 for advisory and assistance support. This modification provides funding for option year three that continues support for the development, implementations, analysis and provision of policies, guidance, oversight, career-field management and human-capital management programs across the civil engineer enterprise. Work will be performed in Washington, DC, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 2, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and three offers were received. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds; and Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $13,699,575 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Affigent LLC, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $12,227,176 firm-fixed-price contract for Oracle Premier support maintenance on previously acquired licenses. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 24, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $10,015,520 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-F-0232).

