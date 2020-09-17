Register Now for Sept. 29-30 Virtual Industry Day

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, September 17, 2020

The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the Program Executive Officer, Unmanned Aviation & Strike Weapons Virtual Industry Day to be held from 10 am to 3 pm September 29-30.

PEO(U&W) will host the live, virtual event via Microsoft Teams that will be available on September 29 to registered participants.

PEO(U&W) is the central management authority responsible for the development, production, fielding, and sustainment of the Navy’s unmanned aircraft, weapons, and target systems. U&W includes nine programs and the Common Standards and Interoperability (CSI) office.

Speakers will include RADM Brian Corey, PEO(U&W), and each of the nine program managers within the PEO’s portfolio. Their remarks will be followed by live question-and-answer sessions. On September 30, there will be opportunities for 10-minute, one-on-one conference calls with program representatives.

Registration in advance is required to participate in Virtual Industry Day. Register here before September 25.

Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. A valid e-mail address must be provided via registration. Registered attendees will receive information on how to join the event via e-mail. Registration will close September 25.

Please note that when registering you will be asked if you would like your contact information and a brief organizational bio to be distributed to participants of PEO(U&W) Virtual Industry Day. Once you indicate “Yes,” that information will go onto a list of participants and your contact information and organizational bio will be distributed to all participants.

If you would like to schedule a conference call with program representatives on September 30, your request must be indicated at the time of registration.

To register for conference calls on September 30: Click “yes” when asked if you would like to speak to program representatives. Select first, second, and third choice of programs with whom you would like to speak. (Please note that every effort will be made to accommodate requests but will be based on availability.) Notification will be made by e-mail prior to September 29 with the scheduled time of the conference call.

On September 30, the program office representative will initiate the call at the time and to the phone number that was supplied when requesting the one-on-one call.

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

