Register Now for Long-Term Care Conference

Posted by Editor on Monday, September 30, 2013 · 1 Comment

The time has come to register for the third annual Long-Term Care Awareness Conference, hosted by the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services. The conference is Friday, October 11, 2013, at Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, 24005 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. The fee is $22 and advance registration is required.

The conference begins at 9 a.m. with doors opening at 8 a.m. This year’s theme is “A Focus on Services & Supports in Long-Term Care Facilities.” Guest speakers will address important long-term care topics, including medical benefits for residents in long-term care, understanding the needs of those with dementia-related illnesses, Medicare updates, legal documents essential for long-term planning, alternative choices for long-term care, and psychosocial benefits of activities and recreation.

Registration forms are available at the Garvey, Loffler, and Northern Senior Activity Centers. Anyone interested can also contact Mindy Carter or Kathy Goodspeed at 301-475-4200, ext. 1055 or via e-mail to Kathleen.Goodspeed@stmarysmd.com for further information or to request a registration form.

