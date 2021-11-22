Redistricting Hearing Set Nov. 23

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, November 22, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Redistricting Board will hold a public hearing at 6 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

The hearing will be livestreamed here.

The proposed County Commissioner District Maps can be viewed here.

The regular board meetings continue through December and are held in Leonardtown. The remaining meeting schedule is November 30 and December 7.

Minutes from previous meetings can be found here.

For more information, email Diane.Gleissner@stmarysmd.com or Sharon.Ferris@stmarysmd.com.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7, Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700 / ExecDirector@stmaryscdc.org