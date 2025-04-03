Rebels & Redcoats Head to Piney Point

Posted by Jack Russell on Thursday, April 3, 2025 · Leave a Comment

(St. Mary’s County Museum Division submitted photo)

Rebels & Redcoats: A Southern Maryland Revolutionary War Family Event will be held in Piney Point Saturday, April 5.

The program will be held from 10am to 4pm at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park.

Rebels & Redcoats admission is free and commemorates the American War for Independence as it happened in St. Mary’s County and Southern Maryland. The event will be held near the site of the Battle of St. George Island – the only Revolutionary War battle to occur in Maryland.

Exhibits and displays by other organizations related to area local 18th-century history will be on hand, along with musket and canon fire demonstrations, food truck, educational and period programing, kids and family activities, reenactors, period encampment, military demonstrations, live fire drills, and much more for all ages.

Visitors can experience life in camp for Maryland’s Revolutionary War soldiers and militiamen as the celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary begins. Visit their tents, learn about what they wore and carried, join the militia for a rifle drill, and listen to some military music, along with more period fun.

New this year, on Friday April 4, at 6:30pm before the main event, the museum will host national award-winning author Patrick O’Donnell for a talk about his book, “Washington’s Immortals: The Untold Story of an Elite Regiment Who Changed the Course of the Revolutionary War.”

Before the lecture, visitors will be able to purchase his book from the museum store or enjoy the museum exhibits. A reception will follow. The book discusses the Marylanders who served in the American War for Independence and helped Washington “hold the line” to fight another day. Tickets are free but required.

Event parking will be off site at Piney Point Elementary and free shuttles will transport visitors to the event at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum from 10am to 4pm.

For more information, call the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471 or visit www.Facebook.com/1836Light.