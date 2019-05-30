RADM Sohl to Speak at Naval Aviation Panel

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, May 30, 2019 · Leave a Comment

RADM Paul “L.J.” Sohl, commander of the Operational Test and Evaluation Force, will be the keynote speaker during a panel event, Execution and Test of Innovative Naval Aviation Programs, hosted by The Patuxent Partnership.

The event will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 5 to 7 pm at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in the Flight Technology Hall. The museum is at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

The agenda starts at 5 pm with check-in and refreshments, and then the panel starts at 5:30 pm. Confirmed panelists for the event include Capt. Craig Dorrans, F-35 Enterprise Planning Director at JPO; Daniel Nega, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Air Programs); Capt. Michael Orr, Program Manager, PMA-234; Capt. Chad Reed, Program Manager, PMA-268; and Capt. Greg Sleppy, Commanding Officer, Air Test and Evaluation Squadron One.

Dress for the event is business casual or the military uniform of the day. Register for the event on The Patuxent Partnership website. Registration costs $15 if paid in advance before noon Tuesday, June 4. Pay online by credit card (VI/MC) or by cash/check to: The Patuxent Partnership, 22335 Exploration Drive, Suite 1035, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Online advance registrations without payment received by the deadline will be $25; admission is $25 at the door. Remember, TPP does not provide refunds for canceled registrations. Proceeds after expenses go to the Association of Naval Aviation Squadron No. 18 scholarship fund, as well as other STEM programs and initiatives in Southern Maryland.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for this panel.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.