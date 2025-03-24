Quantum Technologies Topic of TPP Program

Physicist Josh Grossman of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division will present “Quantum Technologies: Impacts for National Security and Society.” The program March 28 will be sponsored by The Patuxent Partnership and the Center for the Study of Democracy at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

March 28, 2025 | 11:30am – 12:30pm

St. Mary’s College Cinema Campus Center

47600 Mill Field Drive, St. Mary’s City

In the past century, the First Quantum Revolution produced society-transforming technologies. Now, a Second Quantum Revolution is delivering new technologies in quantum computing, quantum sensing, and quantum communication. These technologies have already impacted national security considerations, and their effects will soon spread to other sectors of society. This talk will exam these effects and their probable timing.

Dr. Grossman, a physicist with NAWCAD’S Quantum Research & Applications Branch, has worked in quantum technology for 30 years, starting with training with key figures in the field. After 18 years as a physics professor, in 2022 he joined NAWCAD to develop quantum sensors and quantum communication technology.

Register here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

